Hall of Fame trainer Jack Fisher and Sandra Webb saddled a pair of winners each while jockey Barry Foley scored two wins over fences and rider Graham Watters a winner over hurdles and on the flat at Saturday’s 76th running of the Tryon Block House Races in Tryon, N.C.
Fisher saddled Riverdee Stable’s Gordon’s Jet for its victory in the $30,000 Ratings Handicap Hurdle feature.
Jamie Bargary was aboard for the winning ride and finished 3 ½-lengths ahead of Animal Kingston (Gerard Galligan) with Graham Watters third aboard the Fisher-trained Potus.
Fisher also sent out Merriebell Stable LLC’s Beat Le Bon (Watters) for its victory in the day’s second chase, a $30,000 maiden hurdle.
Beat Le Bon won by a whopping 30 ¾ lengths over Eye of Gunfighter (Galligan) with Talk or Listen (Bargary) coming home third.
Webb opened the five-race card with her first win in her first start of the National Steeplechase Association season as Whisky Warrior carried Barry Foley to a 1 ¼-length win in the $20,000 maiden claimer over Tiger to Remember, which had Camden’s Bernie Dalton in the saddle for his wife and trainer, Kate Dalton.
Bless Bless (Parker Hendriks) was third.
Webb secured her second victory in race three thanks to Seizing the Dream (Foley) scoring a 4 3/4-length victory over Top Brass (Mike Hamill) in a $20,000 conditioned claiming hurdle.
Three O One (Dalton) came home third for Camden trainer Lilith Boucher.
The day of racing concluded with a 1 ½-mile flat won by the Neil Morris-trained Dante’s Fire (Watters) who beat L’or des Roses (Galligan) to the line by a nose for the victory.
Early leaders of NSA SPRING CIRCUIT
After the first five stops on the NSA spring circuit, defending champion Leslie Young leads all trainers with seven wins from 18 starters, which have accumulated a leading $144,400 in earnings.
Harrison Beswick tops the riders in having won four races from nine starts with Watters leading the money category with his mounts having collected $67,550 in purses.
Six eyeing Middleburg feature
A field of six horses has been nominated into Saturday’s $100,000 Temple Gwathmey Stakes, the feature at the 103rd running of the Middleburg Spring Races in Virginia.
The Grade II chase is the first major event of the NSA season.
Trainer Keri Brion has half of the nominees with Ask Paddington, Going Country and Theocrat joining Belfast Banter (Cyril Murphy), Redicean (Leslie Young) and Snap Decision (Jack Fisher) in the potential starting field.