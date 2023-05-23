A new taxi service is likely to start operating in Camden soon. Camden City Council will consider two measures during its meeting today that, if passed, would not only give Sunshine Taxi Service LLC permission to being operating in the city, but would amend the city taxi service regulations to reflect modern taxi rates.
The first step council will take is consideration of a certificate of public convenience. Sunshine Taxi submitted its application for the certificate on March 28. The second step is to consider an amendment to Chapter 117 of the city’s code of ordinances that would update the rates — which were last set 20 years ago in 2003. In addition, the ordinance would delete a section on taxi meters since such devices are no longer used.
Specifically, the amendment would establish a flat $12 rate for pickup and $2 per mile for each trip. It would also allow for a wait time charge of $18 per hour — reflected as $4.50 per 15-minute increments, with the first 15 minutes being free. It also establishes flat rates for specific out-of-town destinations:
• Columbia — $125
• Charleston, Airport — $260
• Charleston, Downtown — $300
• Charlotte, Airport — $200
• Charlotte, Downtown — $250
• Florence, Amtrak — $125
• Florence, Airport — $140
• Myrtle Beach — $350
• Myrtle Beach, Airport — $325
Senior citizens (60 and older) will receive a 10% discount off of all rates.
Meanwhile, fuel surcharges may be applied according to the following sliding scale (average cost of fuel per gallon, followed by surcharge amount):
• $4-$4.50 — $1
• $4.51-$5 — $1.50
• $5-$5.50 — $2
• $5.51-$6 — $2.50
• $6-$6.50 — $3
• $6.51-$7 — $3.50
The amendment states that the fuel surcharge will be based on the American Automobile Association’s average regular price pre gallon for Kershaw County as of Jan. 1, April 1, July 1, and Oct. 1 of each year.
According to its taxi license application, Sunshine Taxi is based in Sumter, is owned and operated by Anthony Falzon, who stated in the application that he would begin operations with a single taxi, “for now.”
In other business today:
• the Camden Historic Landmarks Commission will hand out its annual preservation awards;
• council will consider a resolution to provide S.C. Abandoned Buildings Revitalization Act certification for 1107 Broad St., the former home of First Palmetto Bank;
• council will consider second/final reading of an ordinance approving a “Bailey Bill” special tax assessment for 310 Hampton Park, in which William Owen IV operates his dental practice;
• City Manager Jon Rorie will lead a discussion on the city’s utility fund rate fund and staff recommendations, which may include a 20% increase in water and sewer rates and a $3 water meter increase in order to replace approximately 16,400 water meters;
• Rorie will also lead a discussion on the city general fund; and
• council will consider first reading by title only of an ordinance “amending and restating certain provisions of Title II, Chapter 39 of the city of Camden Code of Ordinances pertaining to exemptions, approving the engagement of an insurance consultant to advise city retirees on insurance-related matters, and other matter related thereto.”
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.