The Nature as Teacher Preserve for Education, 247 Chestnut Ferry Road, Camden, has a number of summer camps and fall field trips for children with registration open now.
Summer camps
My Grown-up & Me Frogs and Fairies Nature & Imagination Camp — June 27, 9 to 11 a.m. (guardians must stay with campers during the entire program — no exceptions): At Frogs & Fairies Day Camp, students 2 to 5 years old can let their imaginations run wild while they investigate how the creatures of nature live in their habitats. Students are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale creature or character for a morning spent creating their own fantastical creatures and matching habitats. Guardians will be invited to a picnic at the preserve after the program with their student and then tour the forest full of fairy houses, frog dens, and magical places of the students’ imaginations. Students will be able to freely choose from frog, fairy, dragon or butterfly.
The cost is $13 per camper. To register, go to https://secure.touchnet.net/C20569_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=6173&FROM-QRCODE=true&SINGLESTORE=true. (For all other camps, register at https://apps.ideal-logic.com/cuparticipant?key=S2QM-6QBSB_WPG5-2H2G_d45169bf224b.)
Frogs & Fairies Nature and Imagination Camp (ages 5-8) — June 26, 9 a.m. to noon: At Frogs & Fairies Day Camp students can let their imaginations run wild while they investigate how the creatures of nature live in their habitats. Students are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale creature or character for a morning spent creating their very own fantastical creatures and matching habitats. Guardians (who do not have to stay with their children during the program) are invited to picnic at the preserve after programing with their student, and tour the forest full of fairy houses, frog dens, and magical places of students’ imaginations! Students will be able to choose freely from frog, fairy, dragon or butterfly.
The cost is $29 per camper.
Field Study Sampler, Nature Career Exploration & Networking for High Schoolers (ages 15-17) — June 21 and 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Students can practice real field studies implemented by biologists, conservationists, foresters, and recreation space technicians. Students will have the opportunity experience common tasks of professional careers in nature, network with professionals from local organizations, receive letter of recommendations based on their efforts, and learn about potential career paths in the outdoors.
The cost is $149 per camper.
Wildlife Walk Camp — Nature, Wildlife & Plant Observation Camp (ages 8 to 14) — June 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Students will learn how to observe nature’s plants, animals and connections through the exploration of Camp Creek, which flows from the eastern property line right down the middle of the preserve to the Wateree River. It is thought that Camp Creek was named for soldiers camping along its banks during the Revolutionary War. Now, the creek is a haven for creatures big and small, as well as diverse plant life. Walking in and along the creek with experienced guides can lead to discoveries of carnivorous plants, Barred Owl sightings, and heightened observation skills — not to mention a lot of fun.
The cost is $37 per camper.
STEM Camp for Future Scientists & Engineers (ages 8 to 14) — June 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Students will be able to explore the studies of environmental scientists and engineers. They are encouraged to come with an open mind and out-of-the-box ideas. Sometimes, natural challenges arise in the landscape, and there is a need for creative, curious, and innovative thinkers to develop solutions. Students will be learning about the nature of forest fires, engineering ways to keep the environment safe and secure during and after a flood, and explore solutions to pollution.
The cost is $50 per camper.
Team Up for Tigers Wildlife Conservation Camp (ages 8 to 14) — July 12-15, 9 a.m. to noon: Campers will learn about wildlife conservation, focused on apex predators from South Carolina and beyond. From coyotes to bobcats to wolves, students will gain a place-based understanding of large carnivores in the landscape. Next, students will learn about efforts to conserve the charismatic mascot, the wild tiger. Activities will be focused on the types of wild tigers, natural tiger habitats, conservation challenges, and cultural understandings. The last day of the camp invites students to use their knowledge, inspiration, and skills to develop solutions to wildlife conservation questions. The camp is based on the “Team Up for Tigers” curriculum by Tigers United University Consortium.
The cost is $79 per camper.
Sign up for fall
In addition to these summer camps, it doesn’t hurt to sign up for fall Nature as Teacher field trips. Field trip reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis, so register early to secure a spot.
For public, private and charter school field trips, go to https://forms.gle/wE58nzJ7HaVLHs5ZA.
For homeschool trips, go to https://forms.gle/Z3XKvg2KoU8U4kHy8.
To request outreach (Nature as Teacher comes to your location), go to https://forms.gle/bCApQjXbJB99Nrd48.
For more information on the summer camps and fall field trips, contact Director of Education Leoncia C. Cruz at (610) 715-2788 or leoncic@clemson.edu.