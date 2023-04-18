ELGIN — Margie Ross Branham, 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Born on June 11, 1944, in Elgin, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Eva and Walter B. Ross. Mrs. Branham was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She also enjoyed watching RDF Channel and Jimmy Swaggart.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, James Thurmon Branham Jr. (Shannon) and Timothy Mark Branham (Angie); sisters, Nancy Smith (Bobby) and Betty Miles (Albert); special niece, Brenda Thrasher; grandchildren, Joshua Branham, Joseph Branham (Kaitlyn), Amber Branham, Cole Branham, Drake Branham and Cheyenne Branham; and great-grandson, Oliver Dean. She was predeceased by her late husband, James Thurmon Branham Sr.; sister, Faye Thomas; and brother, Rembert Ross.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Branham’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Smyrna United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends Monday 5 to 7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff.
April 18, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.