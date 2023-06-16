Here are the summer youth sports camps which have been scheduled in Kershaw County:
(Note: Coaches/organizations hosting summer youth sports camps are encouraged to send their information to:tdidato@chronicle-independent.com for inclusion in the sports pages prior to the camps.)
“Beyond the Court” Basketball Camp: Headed up by second-year Camden High boys’ basketball head coach and former Bulldog and USC-Aiken standout Sterling Council, this popular three-day camp is offered for boys and girls ages six through 17. The camp will teach the fundamentals of basketball and the aspects of life “Beyond the Court.” Emphasis will be placed on physical skills and techniques, proper training and conditioning, team sport, positive mental attitudes, healthy lifestyles and good sportsmanship as well as many other aspects. Council directs the camp along with assistance from other standout basketball players and coaches. Space is limited so make sure you sign up early and receive more information by logging onto www.lifeofbtc.org/btc.
Date: June 19- 21
Time: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Location: Camden High School gym
Ages: 6 — 17 years old
Cost: $60 per camper (includes lunch and T-shirt)
Registration: Online at www.lifofbtc.org/btc or by calling the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department at (803) 425-6009.
Girls’ technical skills soccer sessions: Camden High girls’ soccer head coach Paul Ahern will conduct a weekly series of Tuesday night summer soccer technical skills sessions continuing through Aug. 1 at the Camden High School Spring Sports Complex. The evenings will feature small-sided games as part of the instruction
Dates: June 20 and 27; July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1.
Hours: 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Location: Camden High School Spring Sports Complex, located at 25 Bramblewood Plantation Road
Ages: Fifth through 12 grade girls
Cost: $80 per player
For more information: Please contact Paul Ahern at: aherncsu@gmail.com or by calling (781) 267-1728.
Golf camp at the Camden Country Club: Young golfers can learn the fundamentals of golf or improve their skills at either or both of the three-day camp sessions being taught by Camden Country Club professional Matt McCarley. Beginners through advance golfers are welcome.
Dates: June 19- 22 and July 10 — 13 — Monday through Thursday
Location: Camden Country Club, Knights Hill Road, Camden
Ages: 7 — 17 years old
Hours: 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.
Cost: $85 per camper
Pre-registration: Required by noon on June 16 or noon on July 7 at www.kershawrec.com.
Little Bulldog Football Camp: Learn the fundamentals of football, compete in an NFL-style combine, and learn all aspects of the game including: Defense, Offense, and Special Teams. Instructing the camp will be the Camden High School coaching staff. No football equipment is needed for this non-contact camp. Campers are asked to wear cleats and bring a water bottle.
Dates: July 24 -26
Location: Camden High School practice fields behind the Wellness Center on York St.
Ages: 6-14 years old
Hours: 9 a.m. — noon
Cost: $50 per camper, includes T-shirt
Registration: Registration will take place before the start of camp on Monday, July 24. Payment may be made by cash or checks which should be made payable to Camden High School. Online registration will be available starting July 1 at www.wearecamdenhs.com.