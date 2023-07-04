It was almost as if the Kershaw County American Legion softball team was trying to make up for lost time and a missed opportunity.
After having dropped a 2-0 decision to visiting Columbia in Thursday’s first of two games at Marcus Warren Field, the hostesses dropped a 10-bomb on visiting Post 6 in a 10-0, run-rule shortened game. The split gave Post 17 a 13-3 record heading into Thursday’s home and regular season finale against Mid-Carolina.
Following an opening pairing in which the Lady 17ers had a runners on third — thanks to Tomie Christofaro’s leadoff triple — but were unable to get the run across while being limited to four hits in the five-inning affair, the locals had a reboot in game two.
Facing a different pitcher and with Madison Stokes entering the pitching circle, Post 17 banged out six hits while scoring five times in the first frame and closing this one early by tacking another five runs in the home half of the fourth.
In the opener, Christofaro’s stand-up triple in a scoreless contest provided KC with its second and best scoring chance. When the next three batters were retired in order, that opportunity went by the boards with Post 6 getting to June Heitman for a pair in the top of the fifth.
Third-year Post 17 head coach Taylor Rawl looked at this as a teachable moment rather than dwelling on the “what ifs” of the situation.
“It was disappointing,” she said. “We just have to do the little things; move our players over and execute at the plate to get the run in. We do a good job of getting runners on base, but (in this case) getting them in was a struggle. “Of course, I think about what I could have done different, too. Overall, we just have to hit better.”
KC’s first scoring threat came right off the bat as Camryn Jordan opened the bottom of the first with a leadoff single to right center. When Stokes’ fly ball to center was dropped, it put runners on the corners with two gone only for Christofaro’s liner to be snagged to end the threat.
Heitman, meanwhile, was rolling along in shutting down Post 6 on just one hit. That all changed in the fifth when the guests scored twice on five hits. Heitman kept the damage at a minimum by getting a strikeout with the bases loaded to give her offense a chance which never came their way.
Heitman fanned four in a complete game effort.
“She did a great job,” Rawl said of Heitman’s performance. “They got a couple hits, which is normal. We just have to make up those hits for her. We didn’t, necessarily, do our job backing her up and hitting, because she did an outstanding job in holding them to only two runs.”
A different Columbia pitcher and a more aggressive approach at the plate and on the bases for the 17ers marked the second game.
After Stokes worked a scoreless top of the first, she was afforded a five-run cushion soon thereafter.
Haydin Williams got the hostesses in gear when she reached on a leadoff error and moved to second on an Ella Sheorn sacrifice bunt. With Williams on third thanks to a passed ball, Izzy Trapp hit a comebacker. With Williams leading off the bag, she found herself in a rundown which she got herself out of by getting back to the bag safely. Stokes then helped her own cause with a stand-up, two-run triple to give herself all the run support she would need.
Christofaro then worked her way on with a walk before Jordan smacked a two-run double to the gap in right center for a 4-0 advantage. Jordan made it 5-0, coming in when Emaree Ray’s grounder to shortstop was played into an error.
The five-run cushion allowed Stokes to play and pitch free and easy.
“I imagine she was much more relaxed and much more confident,” Rawl said of the effect which the early lead had on Stokes. “She was more relaxed at the plate, too, because she doesn’t have to stress about doing too much. I thought that helped her a lot.”
Backed with a five-run explosion, Stokes cruised through the first three frames and only ran into trouble when the visitors loaded the bases with two gone in the fourth. Stokes then got a comebacker to keep the shutout intact.
Needing either five runs in home half of the fourth or three outs in the fifth, whichever came first, the Lady 17ers got the former.
Williams, again, started things by drawing a lead-off walk. She went to third on Sheorn’s single. A Trapp ground out to shortstop plated Williams with the sixth run. A Stokes double drove in Sheorn as her third RBI of the game upped the ante to seven runs.
A Christofaro walk was trailed by an RBI single off the bat of Jordan. Ray was then hit by a pitch with the bags full to make it 9-0 before Isabell Brown’s fielders’ choice allowed Jordan to come home with the 10th run and bring the game to en early ending.
“They did change pitchers, but sometimes it’s just luck,” Rawl said with a smile as to her team’s 10-run explosion. “Softball is just the day and the game, but we did a good job of hitting, executing and running the bases. This is a very aggressive base running team, which I love.”
Stokes led the offense with a triple, double and three RBI while Jordan added a single and a double with three RBI.
With the 10-team Lower State playoff bracket looming and starting July 10, Rawl said Thursday’s twinbill with Mid-Carolina is an important set of games for her squad.
“Those games are big. Mid-Carolina is a very good team,” she said of the visitors who won a win over KC. “I feel good about it, though. (We) have a good team.”