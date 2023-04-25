School trustees eye reduction in staff work days — The Kershaw County School District faces an at least $2 million budget cut next year, and unless something changes, the district will the current fiscal year with an $800,000 deficit.
Because of this, all but one school board member voted to explore the possibility of cutting the 2002-2003 school year from 190 to 186 days. The successful motion does not mean a four-day furlough for staff members will go into effect this year; it only explores the possibility of the board obtaining that power.
The discussion came at the board’s regular session Tuesday night at ATEC.
According to school officials, every day district employees don’t come to work, the district saves $180,000. A four-day reduction could include three make-up days scheduled for this spring.
Board members’ reactions were mixed at the prospect of a work-day reduction. Board member Charles Baxley made a motion to explore the district’s options on the subject.
“We need to in all haste ask the (local) legislation for a four-day furlough,” Baxley said. “I move we ask our delegation (if the district) has the local authority to suspect these days of make-up time.”
School Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain cast doubt on whether the district could cut the schedule.
“State law could prohibit going under 190 days,” he said. “I don’t think local legislation can (change state law).”
Baxley: “All I’m asking is to explore the possibilities.”
Board Chairman Dana Morris said it is in the district’s interest to do as Baxley asked.
“I’m not uncomfortable with exploring the option,” Morris said. “I don’t like the option … but I like less the option of having a budget in the red next year and having to lay off teachers.”
Tax increase for county likely — Kershaw County Council passed second reading on a budget that calls for a 1.6-mill tax increase during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The budget provides funding for two new sheriff’s deputies and their vehicles, a transportation officer for the detention center, and an assistant recreation director, Budget Committee Chairman Max Ford said.
“These are not frills; there are necessary programs for a rapidly growing county,” Ford said.
County officials and the budget committee started the budget process several weeks ago by trying to whittle down a deficit of some $750,000, Ford said. Since that time, they have cut the deficit to about $236,000. In order to make up the shortfall, the budget committee has proposed a 1.6-mill tax increase, Ford said.
This equates to an added $6.40 in taxes on a $100,000 home, County Administrator Bobby Boland said.
“No one wants to increase taxes, but the finance committee feels that the current funding level is as near as we can prudently go without cutting into critically necessary services,” Ford said.
Revenues are down; the county and the school district have lost $1.1 million in revenue from the rollback on automobile assessments, Ford said. In addition, industries such as Howden Buffalo, Dana, and Wateree Textiles have ceased operations or will soon do so,” he added.
Ford also said the committee met with the school district finance committee Monday. It is projected that state budget cuts for the school district will total between $2 and $4 million.
New equine vocational program a fresh start for inmates, horses — The members of a new partnership between an equestrian-minded civic group and the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDOC) think they have a winning combination on their hands.
Inmates and horses.
Representatives of the S.C. Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (SCTRF) and officials from the SCDOC have hammered out a new vocational program that matches thoroughbreds who no longer race- or track-worthy with inmates at Wateree River Correctional Institute who will learn horse management skills. The program would begin as soon as August.
“We think this will be much, much more than simply a horse rescue program,” said SCTRF President Kip Elser during a meeting at the National Steeplechase Museum on Wednesday afternoon. “We are trying to raise $125,000 for a small barn and classroom that can be added on at Wateree, along graduated-size paddocks. We hope to start with 10 horses by late summer.”
John Carmichael, Wateree River Correctional’s warden, said he and SCDOC Director John Ozmint are excited about the program.
“This would be a vocational training program as well as a conduit for racehorses to get (ready for) adoption for pleasure riding,” Carmichael said. “We can train the inmates to care for these horses, so that when they leave they can work at a farm … grooming, riding — the whole nine yards — of horse management.”