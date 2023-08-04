“Jae’lyn Dwayne Wells, age 13, and Justin Nelson, age 12, were brothers and best friends. They were like twins. It was rare to see one without the other close by. They were adored by their mother, Courtney Nelson, and were beloved in their family, school and community.
“On June 10, 2023, everything changes.”
A recently filed lawsuit by Ms. Nelson against the city of Camden claims that after taking off their shirts and shoes, Jae’lyn, Justin and a friend waded out into the waters of the city of Camden’s Kendall Lake, “attracted to the water on a warm summer day.” What the boys didn’t know was that within just a few feet of the lake shore, the bottom quickly deepens. Neither Jae’lyn nor Justin could swim and got into trouble “right away.” Their friend tried to help, but Jae’lyn went under. The friend did manage to help Justin to the bank, saving him.
“In horror, Justin watched his older brother, his best friend, go under, never to return,” the lawsuit states. “Despite heroic efforts by emergency first responders, Jae’lyn could not be found and was not pulled out of the water for at least 22 minutes. Jae’lyn Wells, age 13 years, 11 months, and 2 days, died the next day.”
According to the lawsuit, Jae’lyn is at least the fifth person to ever drown at the lake.
In 2013, the Chronicle-Independent reported on the near-drowning of a 35-year-old man at Kendall Lake. In that story, the C-I reported that two people had drowned in Camden during the previous 15 years. One of those was in June 2010 when a 19-year-old man who apparently couldn’t swim drowned after trying to save his girlfriend and another young woman when they got into the lake’s deeper waters.
In addition, various crimes — ranging from drug-related incidents to assaults — have been reported at the park.
The lawsuit points out that, at the time of Jae’lyn’s drowning, there were no signs or other warnings about the dangers of swimming in the lake, which was created more than a century ago when the Kendall Mill company dammed the creek. Two weeks after Jae’lyn’s death, the city installed a post with a small warning sign stating that visitors should swim at their own risk because there is no lifeguard present. A single flotation device is attached to the post.
The lawsuit argues that signs should have been posted not only warning that the lake is dangerous for swimming, but that children under 16 were not allowed within 10 feet of the water’s edge or that they should be accompanied by an adult. It further argues that, “The burden of eliminating or minimizing the risk to children, such as Justin and Jae’lyn, was slight compared to the risk associated with the dangers of the lake and the park,” and that the city “failed to exercise reasonable care to eliminate the danger or otherwise protect Jae’lyn and Justin from the harm they suffered.” Furthermore that, “The city of Camden could have and should have foreseen Jae’lyn’s death and the harm suffered by Justin.”
The lawsuit also points out that the city actually did recognize the dangers at the lake as far back as 1994 — in an ordinance passed by city council at the time — that “swimming in Kendall Lake shall be allowed only during the hours from 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.” and that children “under 16 years of age will not be allowed within 10 feet of the water’s edge of Kendall Lake nor be permitted to swim in Kendall Lake unless accompanied by a responsible adult.” The ordinance even included fines of not more than $500 and jail time of up to 30 days for violations of the ordinance.
The lawsuit agrees that the three boys did not have permission to swim there on June 10 — indeed, that they did not have permission to be within 10 feet of the water’s edge.
But, the lawsuit asserts, there was no signage pertaining to the ordinance or the lake’s dangers.
“In fact, contrary to its own ordinances, the city of Camden provided easy access and acquiescence to anyone wishing to use the lake, including children, without restriction,” the lawsuit argues, actually “inviting the risk of harm to its child citizens.”
The lawsuit, therefore, argues that the city was “negligent, grossly negligent, willful, wanton and reckless” as follows:
• Failing to post any warnings about swimming in Kendall Lake
• failing to post any signs or warning reflective of its own ordinances regarding the inherent dangers to children at Kendall Lake
• failing to provide safety and rescue equipment at Kendall Lake Park, such as life preservers or lifelines
• failing to install fencing, locks, warning signs and to take other measures to prevent children from being injured at Kendall Lake and Kendall Lake Park
• failing to patrol Kendall Lake and Kendall Lake Park to enforce its own ordinances about access to and use of Kendall Lake; and
• utterly disregarding the safety of its citizens, particularly children.
Attorney Rick Detwiler, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jae’lyn’s mother said she and their family have been devastated by his death.
“His mother is distraught. By all accounts, Jae’lyn was a good boy with a solid future ahead of him. He loved people and everybody seemed to love Jae’lyn. He loved sports, especially football, and was so looking forward to starting at Camden High next year,” Detwiler said in an email statement to the C-I. “The outpouring of support from the community has been heart-warming. The family has been leaning on their faith in God and on the love shown to them by friends and even people they did not know. It is a testament to what makes Camden such a wonderful place to grow up and raise a family.”
Detwiler called Jae’lyn’s death a “terrible tragedy … one that could have been avoided.”
“Kendall Lake is dangerous. Recognizing these dangers, the city of Camden has an ordinance that does not allow children under 16 within 10 feet of the water’s edge. Yet, the city had no signs up warning of the dangers or of its own ordinance. And we believe the city has failed to enforce its own ordinance.
“The family wishes to thank the Camden community for the kindness and love they have been shown at this time when they need it most. The family also wants to especially thank the first responders who put their own lives in danger as they tried to save Jae’lyn; those men and women are the real heroes,” Detwiler said.
The C-I reached out to Camden City Manager Jon Rorie, asking for comment on the lawsuit itself and asking about whether or not the city had responded to requests from Kendall Mill Village residents to install security cameras and a gate at the park.
“We do not comment on pending or threatened litigation,” Rorie said in an email reply.