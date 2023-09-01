Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) recently announced the hiring of Jason E. Tisdel as the college’s new vice president for academic affairs. Areas of the college that are covered for Tisdel’s new position include the School of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, School of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing and Health Sciences, School of Professional Studies, School of Workforce Development and the South Carolina Environmental Training Center, Library, Dual Enrollment, Distance Education, and Titan Tutoring Center.

Tisdel started at CCTC in August 2008 as a mathematics instructor. He has served in the roles of mathematics department chair, dean of arts and sciences and assistant vice president for academic affairs.