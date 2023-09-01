Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) recently announced the hiring of Jason E. Tisdel as the college’s new vice president for academic affairs. Areas of the college that are covered for Tisdel’s new position include the School of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, School of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing and Health Sciences, School of Professional Studies, School of Workforce Development and the South Carolina Environmental Training Center, Library, Dual Enrollment, Distance Education, and Titan Tutoring Center.
Tisdel started at CCTC in August 2008 as a mathematics instructor. He has served in the roles of mathematics department chair, dean of arts and sciences and assistant vice president for academic affairs.
“My very first day at CCTC, I was welcomed as part of the Titan family and that bond continues to grow each and every day,” Tisdel says. “My goal is to continue to foster a culture conducive to student success and employee satisfaction, while meeting student, community and industry needs through innovation and excellence.”
Prior to joining the CCTC family, Tisdel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and successfully completed a commissioning program through its education office to join the officer ranks. During his time in the Air Force, Tisdel earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Wright State University and a master’s degree in mathematics from the Air Force Institute of Technology.
Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, Tisdel moved to Sumter with his wife, Rhiannon, and son, A.J., after separating from the Air Force.