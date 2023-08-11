Bring on the season.
The 47th annual Camden Shrine Club Jamboree will be played tonight with the first of three mini-games starting at 6 p.m. inside Knight Stadium on the North Central High school campus in Boonetown.
This evening marks the first time the Camden Shrine Club Football Jamboree will be hosted by North Central . The annual event was put on a yearly rotation between the county’s three public high schools. Last year’s jamboree was held at Lugoff-Elgin.
Tickets are $8 each and will be available at the gates. South Carolina High School League passes will be accepted for free admission into the event.
The first mini-game of the evening begins at 6 p.m. with Lugoff-Elgin meeting a Midland Valley team coached by former Camden High defensive coordinator Earl Chaptman, who is in his third season at the Mustangs’ helm.
The 7 p.m. contest will have Camden facing off against 5A entry Blythewood while the host Knights, under first-year head coach and former Camden and Dorman offensive coordinator Daniel Sisk, will take on Calhoun County in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
This year will have the event played in a new format in order to make sure the games start at their scheduled one-hour intervals, heat bulb notwithstanding. All three games will be played with a 50-minute running clock and the two teams will change sides of the field at the midway mark of the contests.
Proceeds from the evening will go toward the many charitable endeavors performed by members of the Camden Shrine Club and the Camden Shrine Club Auxiliary.