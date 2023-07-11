Blanketing Families Inc. is hosting a Back to School Potluck Collaboration Giveaway on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elgin’s Potter Community Park off Main Street (U.S. 1). The free event will feature fun for all, and free hot dogs.
In addition to the hot dogs, there will be free school supplies, book bags, toiletry bags, clothes and more. Rain location will be the gym at Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road.
“We are grateful to each church and organization that are a part of this awesome family event,” organizers said.
For more information, email blanketingfamiliesinc@gmail.com.