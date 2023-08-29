It was likely as much of a shock to Fatz Café employees in Camden on Wall Street as it was to customers on Aug. 23. Managers were told to close the doors — forever.
“We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years, Fatz Café will CLOSE PERMANENTLY. All existing locations closed effective 8/23/2023 [Wednesday]. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business. --Fatz Café management.”
By Saturday evening, a time when customers would normally be filling up the parking lot and dining area, the building near the south end of Wall Street near I-20 already seemed long-abandoned. The one anomaly was music still playing through speakers by the door, as if still trying to invite diners inside.
Although the C-I could not independently verify the information, the Greenville (Tenn.) Sun reported on Thursday that after reaching out to Fatz’s marketing department, it received the following statement: “Fatz Café made the difficult decision to shut down all restaurants permanently, effective (Aug. 23). After considering all available options, Fatz Café is planning to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy shortly.
The C-I found a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Chapter 7 filing in a state in which Fatz did not apparently operate: Texas. Under the same LLC name used for the Camden — and presumably all its locations — ACM Fatz VII LLC filed the paperwork on Friday, two days after the restaurants closed. Although a Texas address for some type of Fatz operation was listed, it is unclear why the filing would not have been made in South Carolina. Fatz was headquartered in Taylors, north of Greenville (S.C.). Therefore, it is unclear whether or not this is the single bankruptcy filing, or merely one of several. Whatever the case may be, a note attached to the filing indicated that a first meeting with creditors is to be held on Sept. 20.
According to USCourts.gov, filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code provides for the liquidation of property in order to pay off creditors. There are two other major types of bankruptcy filings. Chapter 11 generally provides for a reorganization, usually involving a corporation or partnership, in order to keep a business operational and pay creditors over time. Chapter 13 provides for adjustment of debts by an individual with regular income, allowing them to keep their property and pay debts, usually, over a three- to five-year basis.
This is not the first time Fatz Café’s owners have filed for bankruptcy. The company filed for a Chapter 11 reorganization in November 2018 under the name Cafe Holding Corp. The company cited similar problems other chains were experiencing at the time with declines in casual dining. Back in 2018, the company’s owners tried, unsuccessfully, to sell the chain so it turned to Chapter 11 to reorganize and restructure its debt. This was all before COVID-19, which likely exacerbated the restaurant’s problems.
Furthermore, poor S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) ratings have plagued the chain as well. Ironically, the last time DHEC visited the Camden location was Wednesday — the day it closed, as a 10-day follow-up inspection to one conducted on Aug. 16. According to a PDF copy of a DHEC Retail Food and Establishment Inspection Report, inspectors visited the restaurant at 11 a.m. that day and stayed approximately one hour. The report gave the Camden Fatz Café an overall score of 82%, low enough to earn a “C” rating.
The Aug. 23 report cited consecutive instances of the PIC, or “person in charge,” being in some way responsible for the violations listed in the report, primarily due to not being able to demonstrate knowledge of how prevent foodborne diseases or application of what are known as “hazard analysis and critical control point principles.” In addition, DHEC inspectors noted that the PIC either did not have or could not verify that they had food protection manager certification.
The other violations included (with consecutive violations referred for possible enforcement:
• Handwashing Sink-Operation and Maintenance — observed food debris in and underneath handwashing sinks. Handwashing sinks are to be used solely for handwashing.
• Food-Contact Surfaces — observed dirty dishes with residue and debris stored as clean (consecutive).
• Proper Cold Holding Temperatures — low boy/cooked ribs 55 degrees and raw beef at 47 degrees (consecutive).
• Insects/Rodents — observed fly activity throughout the facility (consecutive).
• Equipment, Food, and Non-Food Contact Surfaces — observed sinks and shelving not sealed to the walls; low boy not maintaining temperature of 41 degrees or below, damaged gasket on reach-in cooler near handwashing sink, and over-icing on prep coolers across from grill; black buildup and deep grooves on cutting boards throughout facility.
• Warewashing Machines — warewashing pressure gauge not registering according to manufacturing data plate.
• Plumbing — observed water hose under pressure without proper backflow device installed; and water pooling on floor throughout the facility due to plumbing leakage, along with floor drain clogged under steam table.
• Physical Facilities — dust buildup on ceiling tiles throughout facility, and food debris under equipment in food prep area; and (consecutive violation) damaged thresholds throughout facility, and ceiling vents rusted and bent throughout facility.
The previous, Aug. 16, visit also noted that there was discolored or “slimy” food in the walk-in cooler; that in the walk-in cooler cooked potatoes were 49 degrees, cooked grits at 50 degrees, cooked meatloaf at 37 degrees, cooked macaroni and cheese at 45 degrees, and cooked corn and cooked sweet potato on the kitchen/cook line/low boy were both at 55 degrees; there were roaches throughout the facility; and that the hand sinks were leaking.
The only other Midlands Fatz Café was on Augusta Road outside Lexington. An inspection on Aug. 9 resulted in a “C” rating as well, but after a follow-up inspection on Aug. 18 — just five days before closing — it had managed to bring it up to an “A” grade.
The next nearest location was in Florence, which received “A” ratings in April and May.