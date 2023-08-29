Fatz Cafe in Camden

Fatz Café’s Camden location around 5:30 p.m. Saturday — a time when the restaurant would normally be filled with patrons — stands abandoned after suddenly closing on Wednesday. Customers — and at least some employees — found duplicate notes on the two red doors stating not only that Camden’s, but all existing locations, had closed permanently. The decision was apparently made amidst a bankruptcy filing.

 Martin L. Cahn/C-I

It was likely as much of a shock to Fatz Café employees in Camden on Wall Street as it was to customers on Aug. 23. Managers were told to close the doors — forever.

“We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years, Fatz Café will CLOSE PERMANENTLY. All existing locations closed effective 8/23/2023 [Wednesday]. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business. --Fatz Café management.”