During a meeting Tuesday evening that included two members participating by Zoom, Camden City Council voted unanimously to pass first reading of an ordinance modifying Karesh at Beechwood’s master planned development (MPD) to allow for the future construction of assisted and independent living residences and necessary support service buildings.
Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford and Councilwoman Joanna Craig attended the meeting in person at Camden City Hall, while councilmen Jeffrey Graham and Stephen Smoak did so by Zoom. Councilman Hamilton Boykin was unable to attend.
A week prior, the Camden Planning Commission (CPC) voted in favor of recommending the MPD change, as requested by the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HDSKC). Karesh’s long-term care center already takes up the northeast quarter of the main 65-acre property, which also includes a parcel on Liberty Hill Road (S.C. 97) that is used as its main entrance. Over time, the remaining acreage on the main parcel would be taken up by the new residential spaces and support services.
“I am super-excited about the investment the Health District is making in our community that will provide more housing a support for seniors,” Graham said.
Craig agreed.
“I am so pleased and excited (with) how the first facility has turned out; it’s a show-stopper,” she said. “We can’t wait to see what the development will look like and we want to thank all these boards who have worked so hard to put it together.”
In addition to the Beechwood vote, other unanimous votes Tuesday night included:
• first reading of an ordinance rezoning 1304 and 1305 Kaybee Court, 616 Walnut St., and 1204 Highland Ave. from R-10 (residential) to OI (office/industrial), all owned by First Baptist Church of Camden for long-term future plans;
• first reading of an ordinance amending certain provisions of the city’s zoning ordinance regarding permitted and conditional uses in various zoning districts;
• approved a resolution approving membership and service agreements between the city and the S.C. Association of Municipal Power System; and
• first reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of 1313 B. St. to Katrina Alsup for $6,100, and 1818 Gordon St. to McCoy Family Partnership for $7,100.
Council also received quarterly updates from most, if not all, of the city’s departments, and received a report from City Manager Jon Rorie about “cleaning up” the city’s ordinances.
“Mayor, it’s a new (fiscal) year and we are faced with the task of looking at all and cleaning up some of our city ordinances as a matter of housekeeping,” he said.
Rorie said his staff is beginning with boards and commissions the city has to appoint citizens to serve on.
“Specifically, we have 11 boards and commissions; three of them are required by state statute,” he said. “Some of the city’s ordinances that deal with those boards have been established since 1964 so we really need to so some housekeeping across the entire spectrum to see if they’re still needed.”
Rorie said the city has an Archives & Museum Commission that has seen no activity since 2016.
“In fact, every member of the Archives & Museum Commission, their terms have expired — the last one was May 31, 2018,” he said. “So, it begs the question, do we have a need or desire to maintain our Archives & Museum Commission?”
Rorie said the city clerk reached out to all former Archives & Museum Commission members to ask if they would be interested in being reappointed.
“Almost all said they don’t want to serve again,” he said. “In fact, the former chairman of the commission basically said we have the Friends of the Archives & Museum Commission now so we should eliminate the commission. So that, in a nutshell, is what we propose to do. We are recommending decommissioning the Archives & Museum Commission.”
Rorie said he has met with the city attorney.
“He will be providing us with the draft language that will come before you at your next meeting that will repeal that commission so it will no longer be in existence. The Friends of the Archives will continue to serve the Archives.”
Rorie said that, in coming months, he and his staff will look at all 11 boards and commissions to determine their scope, their purpose and their need and desire to continue.
“We will continue to bring them to you over the next year, along with ordinances that may need to be updated, including ones involving planning and code enforcement,” he said.
Mayor Drakeford praised Rorie and his staff for taking the initiative to do this.
“We do have many outdated procedures and I’m happy that the process has started, that we’ll be cleaning some up and eliminating those that are no longer needed,” she said.