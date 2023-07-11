A pair of solar energy generation facility projects could bring a total of $282 million in economic development investment into Kershaw County. Kershaw County Council will take up a pair of resolutions during its meeting tonight that would set the stage for projects “Creed” and “1802” to be identified as meeting the requirements for fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreements. Project Creed would bring a $67 million investment, while Project 1802 would result in an investment of $215 million, the largest ever in Kershaw County with the possible exception of DuPont in the 1950s using 2020s pricing, according to Kershaw County Economic Development Director Jeff Burgess.
Burgess also confirmed Monday morning that while the resolutions do not identify the entities beyond their project names, they are part of the same company.
The separate FILOTs would each be for 40 years, having a fixed assessment ratio of 6% with a millage equal to the lowest allowed by state law. The FILOTs would also establish identical annual special source revenue credits that would reduce the facilities’ FILOT payments to $2,500 per megawatt of generated alternating current.
For example, as given in the Creed resolution, if a facility generated 48 megawatts of electricity, the FILOT payment would be $120,000, according to the resolution. The 1802 resolution — perhaps because of its larger capacity — provided an example stating that if that project produced 150 megawatts, the FILOT payment would be $375,000.
Burgess also confirmed Monday that the 48- and 150-megawatt calculations are indications of the actual planned output for the combined facilities. That would mean nearly 200 megawatts of power resulting in nearly $500,000 in FILOT payments each year.
The resolutions do not state where the facilities might be placed. Council laid the groundwork for such facilities to be located in Kershaw County in summer 2020 when it passed a text amendment to the county’s Zoning and Land Development Regulations (ZLDR). Prior to that, large scale commercial stand-alone solar energy farms, as they were referenced, were not specifically addressed by the ZLDR.
The amendment addressed large scale solar facilities in terms of providing regulatory clarity, creating conditional uses within minimum development standards, and identifying specific zoning district within which such facilities could be developed.
With the amended 2020 language, the county defines large-scale commercial stand-alone solar energy farms as those “with a series of three or more ground-mounted solar collectors installed on a site for the purpose of converting [solar] energy into electrical or thermal energy for on-site and/or off-site energy consumption.” In turn, solar energy systems were defined as 1) building integrated (built into a structure), 2) building mounted (affixed to a building), or 3) ground-mounted (independent of any structure).
Solar farms, according to the 2020 amendment, must have minimum setbacks of 100 feet from all rights of way and property lines, applicable to any structures and collectors; 50 feet of buffer from any adjacent residential use or zoned property line, or 20 feet of buffer from all other property lines and road rights of way; the systems, equipment and structures are not to be more than 15 feet in height, with exception of transmission lines/posts; must be within security fending of at least 6 feet in height; preserve existing vegetation where possible; and install solar collection equipment in such a way as to keep glare from being reflected at the property line or rights of way, and minimize glare onto adjacent properties.
The 2020 amendment also allows large-scale solar farms to be placed as a permitted use in the county’s industrial (I-1) zones, and as a conditional use in its rural resource zoning districts of RD-1, RD-2 and MRD-1.
Following these resolutions, separate ordinances will need to be drafted and voted on in three readings for the FILOTs to go into effect. In most cases, the actual identities of industrial projects are revealed on third reading.
In other business today, council will:
• take up second reading of an ordinance rezoning 2.58 acres of property on Tickle Hill Road owned by Terry Coleman from R-15 (low density residential) to GD (general development)
• take up second reading of an ordinance rezoning 6.3 acres of property on Ridgeway Road owned my Irving and Marshall Branham from RD-2 (rural resource) to B-2 (general business) for the purposes of building a Dollar General
• take up second reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 46 acres on Kershaw Highway adjoining the Carolina Motorsports Park from RD-2 to GD
• hear a presentation from Greg Outen regarding “Operation Picnic Table ” and
• discuss time limits on the occupancy of camps and recreational vehicle parks within the ZLDR.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden and is open to the public. The meeting can also be watched live on the county’s official Facebook page or YouTube channel.