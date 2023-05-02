The Camden Hunt announces that it will now host the annual Boykin Spring Fling this Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. at Millway, 178 Boykin Mill Road. The event was originally scheduled for March 26, but has had to be moved due to inclement weather.
There will be timed and untimed trail rides, with the trail being approximately 10 miles long. During the Time Trail Ride, from 9 to 11 a.m., riders will compete for the “ideal time” that best simulates the pace of cub hunting. A buffet lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Boykin’s Mill Pond Steakhouse. In accordance to riders’ schedules, the buffet lunch at the Mill Pond Steakhouse is being served during this time so riders can eat either before or after they complete the course. The untimed afternoon trail rides will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with riders setting their own pace over uncomplicated terrain on the same, clearly marked course. Groups are limited to five members and will leave every three minutes.
For more information, call Di DuBose at (803) 427-1917. All proceeds will benefit The Camden Hunt and Camden Hunt Hounds.