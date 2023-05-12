The simplest facts of the Cleveland School fire that took place 100 years ago next Wednesday are fairly well known.
May 17, 1923, fell on a Thursday. That evening, between 250 and 300 people gathered on the two-story school’s second floor, used as an assembly are for what was already planned to be the last official event at the school as it was scheduled to be closed the very next day. That year’s graduating students put on a performance of a play called Topsy Turvy. All was well until the beginning of the last act. That’s when an oil lamp lighting the stage fell from its mount, spilled its oil and ignited the stage curtains.
Within moments, the fire spread through the room and — with only one exit, a stairway back down to a first-floor coat room — students, parents, teachers and others rushed to the only exit: a stairway back down to a first-floor coat room with a door that opened inward. People jammed the stairwell that apparently fell under the weight of those on it.
Some people managed to jump — or even be thrown out — the second-story windows.
In the end, 77 men, women and children died. Only 10 were positively identified; the other 67 were buried in a mass grave at nearby Beulah United Methodist Church (UMC).
The tragedy devastated the surrounding community and the rest of the county for decades, but it also led to changes in building and fire codes for schools across the nation in the hope that they would at least mitigate, if not avoid, tragedies like the Cleveland School fire from happening again.
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the tragedy, the Camden Fire Department (whose still existing Seagrave fire truck responded to the fire), Kershaw County Fire Service, Lugoff Fire-Rescue (LF-R), Beulah UMC, the Charlotte Thompson community, and the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association are sponsoring two events. One day ahead of the anniversary, on Tuesday, an in-depth seminar will be held at 6 p.m. in the Revolutionary War Visitor Center at Camden’s Liberty Hall, 212 Broad St. That seminar has reached capacity, but will be livestreamed on YouTube.
An anniversary recognition service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the school memorial site, 410 Cleveland School Road, followed immediately by a procession to Beulah UMC and the mass burial site there. Special recognition will be given to the descendants of any victims and survivors at either event. Both services are free and open to the public.
For more information about the events, visit www.clevelandschoolsc.com.
The fireAmong the items LF-R Capt. Chris Jones, who is a member of the anniversary committee organizing next week’s events, shared with the C-I is a four-page typewritten excerpt of what is listed as a “memoir” by the late S.C. Gov. John Carl West, who was born close to the Cleveland School site and was nine months old at the time of the fire.
“My early childhood was overshadowed by one great event. ‘The Fire,’ ” wrote West, whose father, Shelton J. West, was among the dead. “This school was in the midst of a community subsequently and still now known as Charlotte Thompson. The loss of 77 persons from this small community was a disaster from which there was never a recovery.”
Since he was still an infant, West had no memory of his father. His mother, Martha Elizabeth “Mattie” West, and brother, Shell, 4, were also at the school for the play, while he was cared for at home.
“The story of the fire has been told and retold many times, and my mother emerged as a heroine because of the lives she saved,” West wrote.
His mother was a teacher at the school; his father was going to buy the closing school and sell off the timber to use to build a new house on their own property. Students and staff were to be moved a mansion owned by none other than Charlotte Thompson. West went on to explain that even in 1923, the Cleveland School had no electricity — hence the need for kerosene lamps.
When the fire started, West’s father was already outside.
“(A)nd seeing the flames, [he] rushed in to go upstairs where my mother, brother and grandmother were,” West continued. “He was met by a mass of humanity on the stairs and when the stairs collapsed, he was under them. His body was never identified.
“In the meantime, Mother saw the stairs collapse and she turned to the second-story balcony about 30 feet above the ground. Realizing that people could not jump, she saw a flag pole which came up to the balcony. She then turned to two men, Alex Bruce and Donald Campbell and told them to break the flag pole so people could use it to slide to the ground from the balcony. They did that and many people on the second floor were saved by sliding down the pole. My grandmother, then 70 years old, was one who was saved by this means.”
West parenthetically noted that his grandmother blamed her arthritic condition thereafter on the bruises she received in escaping the fire. Meanwhile, his mother threw his brother, Shell, down to some people; Shell claimed when he was older that he was not actually caught, but that other people managed to break his fall.
With his father’s death, West said that his mother decided not to continue teaching the following year at the new Charlotte Thompson school, but took over the operations of the family’s farm.
A few weeks ago, when Kershaw County Council proclaimed May 17 to be Cleveland School Fire Day, one of the people who spoke during the presentation was Ann Seegards, who said her mother-in-law, Kate Dixon, was among the student graduating from the school that year and survived the fire.
As the C-I reported Seegars saying at the time, “She was actually in the fire, and was thrown out of a window by a gentleman. She broke her arm, but her mother and two siblings were burned to death. Also, her brother’s wife and child were also burned and other family members, distant relatives. I just can’t imagine the tragedy these people felt and some families had no one to go home. It took 20 years for our community to rebuild and now it is overflowing with people.”
Seegars said her mother-in-law went to live a “very good life.”
Jones took pains to note that there was at least one Black person who died in the fire: Sadie Wade. She was believed to be 15 or 16 years old at the time.
“From what I understand, she was taking care of another family’s child when the fire started,” Jones said. “We believe the child was a member of the Godwin family, and we believe she was buried in the mass grave at Beulah.”
A copy of her death certificate Jones obtained shows that her father’s name was Wade Wade, and that her mother was Queenie Mills. Her occupation was listed as “nurse.” Her cause of death: “Burned to death Cleveland school fire.”
Sadie’s great-grandniece, Lakeisha Wade, said the house that Sadie grew up in still stands today, although in disrepair, on Black River Road across from St. Matthews United Methodist Church and just up from the St. Matthews Community Center. Lakeisha Wade lives next door.
“She was actually taking care of two children when the fire happened and was holding one of them during that time,” she said. “I was born in the house. Sadie’s sister, Amy, was my great-grandmother, and my father and then I were raised by another sister, Hattie.”
It is stories like these, shared by those who had some connection to the Cleveland School fire, that bring the tragedy to life.
Other stories were told in newspapers, including the Camden Chronicle, beginning on May 25, 1923. That day, the paper devoted its entire front page to aspects of the fire, including a rather large photograph of some of the sheet-wrapped bodies of the dead. Nearly all, if not all, of the remaining pages in that day’s edition contained some part of the story.
The headlines on the front page included, “First report of awful fire,” “Lad bereft of both parents,” “Roster shows pupils lost,” “The toll taken by school fire,” “One huge grave holds victims” and “Another story of great fire.”
The “pupils lost” story stated that the school’s enrollment was 91; 28 of them died in the fire, including all three girls who made up the 4th Grade. Another, smaller front-page story stated a permanent committee was formed to disburse any relief funds that might come about for the survivors. Other stories detailed the help coming from around the community and the state, including Charleston.
Future news stories stated that the stairwell did not collapse, despite stories like the one West recalled about his mother. Instead, as was reported June 6, 1923, by the Camden Chronicle, State Insurance Commissioner John J. McMahan stated that “all agreed” the stairway could not have collapsed because that would have actually made rescuing those inside easier. McMahan, instead, stated that the “negligence” of the fire was 1) that the kerosene lamp was directly attached to or hung from the ceiling when it should have “substantially supported upon an attachment;” and 2) that there was a turn in the stairway that caused the jam of people.
The truth about the stairway may never be known. The school burned to the ground, taking whatever evidence would have proven or disproven the collapse with it.
The story of the Cleveland School Fire was reported in other newspapers across the state, all pretty much reporting the same facts: 77 people had lost their lives and a community was bereft and grieving.
To some degree, they are still grieving today, 100 years later.
State, national impactJones points out that back in 1923 there was no fire code — at least not the kind we think of today — and although the S.C. Department of Education already existed, it did not provide oversight over the construction of schools at the time.
“All of that came from this,” Jones said, mentioning a legislative act that followed the next year, 1924, to begin changing that.
Among the documents he provided was a copy of General School of Law, Inclusive Year 1924, published by then State Superintendent of Education Jas. H. Hope and put together by S.C. Attorney General S.M. Wolfe and Asst. Attorney General John M. Daniel.
As of that publication, there was “An Act to Provide Minimum Safety Requirements Against Fire Hazards or Stampedes from Other Causes for Pupils in the Public School Buildings Now in Use and to Safeguard Pupils, Teachers, and the Public from Injury Due to Fire, Smoke or Panic in School Buildings Hereafter Erected in South Carolina and to Regulate and Control the Paying Out of Public Moneys in Connection Therewith.”
Among its provisions, the act required already existing school buildings that only had one exit and/or only one stairway to create an additional exit and/or stairway on the opposite side of the building. It also required that all hall and exit doors open outward to prevent the kind of blockage experienced at the Cleveland School.
The act also, for the first time, also required the state superintendent of education to either personally, or via a deputy, inspect new schools for compliance and, if they passed, to issue a certificate of occupancy.
It also required new schools of more than one story to not be built of wood or other combustible material even if they were covered with a non-flammable veneer — instead, such buildings would have to be made of “properly bonded masonry of stone, concrete, brick, or structural terra cotta, or a suitable combination” and actually provided how thick the exterior walls had to be constructed.
The act then went on, with accompanying tables where appropriate, to describe how virtually every aspect of new schools would have to be constructed: floor and roof loads, timbers, flues, roofing materials, exits, corridors, stairways, doors, lamp supports (if electricity wasn’t provided), natural light and ventilation, and toilet facilities.
One explanation of that impact comes from a Jan. 10, 2012, opinion piece in the The Moultrie News by Tom Horton, a history teacher at Porter-Gaud School. First, Horton noted the passing a few days earlier of the last survivor of the fire, Pearl Godwin Tiller of McBee, who passed in that town at around the age of 93. He also noted the family names of those whose died, survived and were otherwise impacted by the fire: Davis, Dixon, Godwin, Hendrix, McCleod, McCaskill, Phillips, Sowell, Truesdale and, of course, West. After talking more about some of the people involved, Horton turns to the impact the fire had:
“News of the Cleveland School fire spread across America almost as quickly as the flames had caught fire to the stage curtains. The Detroit Free Press used the story as its lead on the front page for Saturday, May 19, 1923. ‘Toll of Death in School Fire Mounts to 76: Victims of South Carolina tragedy are buried in one huge grave,’ says the bold print. A country music singer recorded a song about the Cleveland School fire, and it made the rounds on radio stations. More importantly, legislators, city council members, and school boards across the land were motivated to make improvements in fire safety. Nothing came overnight; however, within a decade all schools mandated fire drills, safe occupancy number limitations, marked and lighted exits, and routine fire marshal inspections.
“Firefighters swapped information and learned from each other across the region. Fire escape plans and fire escape ladders became standard fixtures in schools.”
South Carolina’s “School Building Code” as the 1924 act was sometimes called, would be adopted in other states, or at least codes that were similar to it.
However, more than 60 years later, The State newspaper, in an article about the Cleveland School fire, noted that some schools ignored the rules or ones passed later on as technology advanced.
“(H)undreds of warnings and orders are still issued to state schools violating fire safety codes, State Fire Marshall Richard Campbell said,” wrote Camden Bureau reporter Jan Tuten in the paper’s May 19, 1985, edition. “Many schools cut off emergency pull-alarm systems, he said, because students “come along and pull them and it causes a nuisance. We have found a lot of chained exit doors during basketball games’ at school gymnasiums, he said. ‘Security problems conflict with fire codes, not only in schools, but throughout public buildings.’ ”
Jones said he has seen nothing like that in the years he has served in Kershaw County. That would appear to mean that schools here, across the state and across the country are using the lessons learned from the Cleveland School fire 100 years ago and the laws enacted since then to keep their students, faculty and visitors safe.
It is a tragic legacy everyone hopes South Carolina never sees again.