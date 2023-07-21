On a split, 6-2-1 vote, the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees approved the creation of a salary schedule for its own members during its meeting Tuesday night. Up until now, board members only received $75 for attending each meeting, or approximately $1,800 per year.
With Tuesday’s resolution passed and starting in January 2025, the board’s chairman will earn $10,500 annually, the vice chair $9,500, and remaining trustees $8,500. In total the board members’ salaries will cost $79,500 per year. However, as one trustee pointed out during the discussion, each trustee also receives certain benefits that will push that annual cost higher.
Current Chairman James Smith said trustees believed the annual compensation should be raised to a reasonable amount that places the members’ compensation on par with other local boards, taking into consideration all of the duties involved.
“Our board compensation has been held at the same level for many decades,” Smith said. “Like many of us, I wasn’t aware there was a stipend when I first ran. I’m blessed (that) I could live without it, but it might motivate other people who don’t have the resources to get involved and I would encourage that.”
Smith shared an informal survey of neighboring school boards and Kershaw County Council that showed varying levels of compensation — all, he said, considerably more than what the Kershaw County board members are currently paid.
According to information provided by the S.C. School Boards Association, school board member pay is as diverse as the 73 school districts in the state. Some are paid by the meeting, some monthly and some yearly. Some districts do not compensate board members at all. Board chairs in 28 districts receive a higher salary than board members.
While all board members agreed an adjustment to the amount trustees receive for their service is needed, several expressed reservations about the amount proposed in the resolution.
Trustees Todd McDonald and Matt Irick voted against the resolution, while Trustee David Roberts abstained.
McDonald acknowledged the cooperation and hard work of the board.
“One of the things I love about this board is how passionate everybody is with their arguments without being argumentative,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t think we work hard or don’t deserve it, but I just can’t support that type of increase. It’s such a jump that I just can’t support it.”
Irick said while he agreed the board’s stipend has not increased in years, he has “run the numbers” and also can’t support the increase.
He said current board salaries (the stipend), including a federal tax match and a retirement system match, total between $28,000 and $29,000 annually.
“You run these new numbers, (and) it’s (more than) $105,000,” Irick said. “That’s coming out of the general fund and that’s a $77,000 difference, a 275% increase. I have to agree with Todd; I can’t rightfully take that out of the general fund to put in my pocket.”
Trustee Ron Blackmon, who voted in favor of the resolution, said every board member incurs expenses related to board service for which they are not reimbursed. He pointed to the compensation Kershaw County Council members receive. According to the S.C. School Boards Association, Kershaw County Council members are paid $10,557 yearly; chairperson is paid $16,363, and vice chair is paid $11,363.
“I’m happy to serve without any compensation,” Blackmon said. “I’ve given this a lot of thought … it could stay the way it is and I would still serve on this board if the voters would let me … I don’t think they voted for us because we would take $75 a meeting; I think they voted for us to do a good job.”
Trustee Charles King said when he was elected for the first time in 2007, he had “no idea” he would even be paid a stipend.
“Like Mr. Blackmon said, we run to serve, to see what we can do to make the system better,” King said. “But when I came onboard in 2007, what we got paid then is exactly what we get paid now. One thing we’ve tried to stress, even in the last meeting or so, is to make (staff) salaries commensurate with what they do … I know all of us get a lot of satisfaction just from serving on this board — the way we get along, the way we get things done. In my mind, we have a preeminent school district and it’s only going to get better, but I think it’s time, whether this is the correct amount we get or not, I think we do warrant some kind of increase. It would be nice to have extra compensation, but that’s not why we serve.”
King also noted the increase might encourage more people to run for a seat on the school board because they would get paid a “little something” to do so.
“If that spurs more people to get involved with public service then I’m fine with that as well. I’m fine with having opposition,” he said.
Trustee Donald Reeves Jr., who took office in January, said the pay increase is long overdue.
“I know it seems like a lot to go from nothing to something, but long overdue is long overdue,” Reeves said. “It’s hard to get people to run because of the environment and culture you’re in and I agree that any incentive to get somebody to serve is a good thing. When I ran, I didn’t even know there was a stipend and I didn’t care, but that may not be the case for other folks, so I’m in agreement with Charles: it’s probably something that is due.”
Roberts did not provide a reason for abstaining from the vote.
Also on Tuesday, Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Chief Academic Officer Dan Matthews discussed the district’s upcoming five-year accreditation review, to be conducted by Cognia beginning in February 2024. Matthews said there has been a change since the district previous accreditation during the 2018/2019 school year. During that and previous accreditations, the process culminated in a three- to five-day visit by a multi-member team.
“The days of bringing in six to eight people, putting them up in a hotel, feeding them, taking care of them for three days — those days are gone,” KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin added. “This is a much more online process … it’s a much better process.”
The new format now focuses on the completion of an online “workbook” that will delve into all facets of the district’s program, Matthews said. A “reader,” also known as an evaluator, will guide the district through the process, evaluate the documentation and make recommendations, and possibly visit the district for a day.
A District Lead Team is being formed, which includes Matthews, Director of Communications Becky Bean, Director for Educator Services Dr. Lisa Shannon, Camden Elementary School Principal Matia Goodwin, Director of Teacher Quality & Staff Development Dr. Remona Jenkins, Camden Middle School Principal Casey Faulkenberry, Camden High School Principal Lesley Corner, and Director for Intervention and Enrichment Merriman Nichols.
The accreditation process will focus, primarily, on four “key characteristics: the culture of learning, leadership of learning, engagement of learning, and growth in learning.
Matthews noted the process should be completed by December 2024.
In other business:
• Trustees approved a temporary Paid Parental Leave Act for eligible school district employees. The Act amends the S.C. Code of Laws to add sections that provide six weeks or two weeks of paid parental leave upon the occurrence of a qualifying event, such as the birth or adoption of a child. “When the State Department releases their final guidelines, we will probably have to come back and revisit this and that’s why we’re proposing to pass it as a temporary policy,” Bean said.
• The board heard a summary of where the district currently stands with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds presented by KCSD Chief Financial Officer Brad Willard. The district received nearly $10 million in ESSER funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, the district has spent or earmarked more than $9.5 million of that total grant, leaving a little more than $821,000 to use. All funds have been spent for the purchase of educational technology in terms of student devices, addressing learning loss among students, and improving indoor air quality in the district’s schools.
The remaining funds will be used to complete work in the coordination of preparedness/response efforts (such as health and safety protocols), the development/improvement of procedures (temperature detection, visitor management), sanitation services and supplies, the provision of mental health services, summer and supplemental after school learning programs, and other activities (including virtual learning, teacher technology, etc.).