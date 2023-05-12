Sending Jake Morris to the mound usually means a night off or, at least, a lighter load for the Lugoff-Elgin bullpen staff to bear. When the 6-foot-5 lefty returned to the Demons’ dugout after the top of the second in a scoreless game with visiting Greer Wednesday, however, he knew something was wrong.
After two frames of not being at his sharpest, the sophomore told the L-E coaching staff that his pitching arm was not feeling right.
Rather than shift into panic mode, Frankie Ward and his staff devised a plan which had several twists and turns in this 4A Lower State Bracket 1 elimination game. The end result had the hosts trotting out four pitchers with Cobe Evans’ one-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth keeping the Demons’ season alive in a 3-2 win.
The victory sent L-E (17-3) into tonight’s championship round at South Florence with the Demons needing to defeat the host Bruins twice in order to advance into next week’s 4A Lower State championship tournament. Tonight’s contest is set for a 6:30 p.m. start. Should a second game be necessary, per 4A postseason guidelines, it will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at South Florence.
Getting back to Morris … The ace was coming off a pair of gems which included a five inning no-hitter against Irmo before giving up only a bunt single in a 17-strikeout masterpiece in a second round playoff win over Hartsville. When Billy Robertson took to the mound to start the top of the third, many in the large crowd at Optimist Field thought Ward made the move in order to save pitches and innings for Morris should the Demons have won this game, moved on and had to meet a SF team which edged L-E, 2-0, last Friday. The third-year Demon boss quickly dismissed that theory in his postgame interview.
“We started Jake on the mound and he came out with an arm issue,” Ward said of Morris’ cameo pitching appearance. “We just kept giving the ball to somebody else.
“Tonight, I thought we showed a lot of resilience. We just kept fighting. I am super-proud of my guys.”
Offensively, the Demons managed five hits in the nearly three-hour contest with Evans’ double to left field plating Alex Carraway from first base to put an end to the extended night.
It was, again, the L-E pitching staff which came up big against a Yellow Jacket offense which came into its fifth straight road Lower State playoff game averaging more than eight runs per outing. In four postseason contests, the Demons’ mound corps has now allowed a total of seven runs.
Wednesday, Robertson lasted just two batters in the third before being pulled in favor of Jay Bowling, who worked 2.1 innings before passing the baton to Riley Ward, who came from center field to throw the final 3.2 scoreless innings in which he gave up one hit while striking out eight batters.
“Jay did a phenomenal job,” Frankie Ward said of Bowling, a right-handed sidewinder who was lifted after the Jackets strung together consecutive one-out singles in the sixth. “I just felt like, at that moment, that Riley was the one to go to.”
In a game knotted at two, Ward fanned the first two batters he faced to keep GHS runners at bay in the sixth. He then struck out the side in the seventh, set two runners down on strikes to sandwich a two-out Hudson Brannon double in the eighth. In the ninth, Ward received an inning-ending double play line drive to Bowling at first who sent a strike to Evans covering the bag at second to double up Jacob Rainey to keep things even.
The bottom of the ninth was the second inning of work for GHS righty Cole Bellinger, who came on in relief of James Shennan, who went the first seven frames. With one gone in the ninth, Frankie Ward sent Jayden O’Neal to pinch-hit for Carraway. O’Neal’s high chopper to third went for an infield single after which he was replaced at first when Carraway was re-inserted into the game. That set the stage for Evans who sent a rocket into left field. Frankie Ward, coaching third, never hesitated in sending Carraway home as he scored the winning run fairly easily.
“Cobe’s been our guy all year. He has good at-bats,” Frankie Ward said of the bottom of the ninth. “I thought Jayden did a good job of battling. In that situation, we re-entered Alex who is a threat to steal a bag.
“They were going to have to throw us out at the plate there. I was sending him, no matter what.”
The at-large berth visitors from the Upstate, whose trips to the Hilton Head region, the Pee Dee and the Midlands led to their staying in hotels and eating fast food in their playoff run, grabbed a 2-0 lead by scoring a pair in the third.
A walk to J.J. Callahan led things off before Trey Wendell was hit by a pitch as Frankie Ward wasted no time in bringing Bowling to the mound. Landen Barbare greeted the third L-E pitcher of the game with a bunt which hugged and then died along the third base line for a single to load the bases. After a pair a strikeouts, Brannon laced a two-run single through the box into center for a 2-0 lead. Bowling’s third strikeout of the inning kept the damage at two.
Shennan, after breezing through the first two innings and facing the minimum six batters, ran into trouble as L-E loaded the bases in its half of the third only for Shennan to get a ground out to end the inning. He would not be as fortunate an inning later.
Riley Ward’s fourth inning double was followed by Watson Harvley ripping a two-run RBI single to center to drive home the first L-E run.
An inning later, Carraway worked Shennan for a leadoff walk, advanced to second on an Evans sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch before coming home with the tying run on a Morris scorcher to second base which high-hopped its way into right field for a run-scoring single.
For the next three innings, the two sides traded zeroes until the fateful home half of the ninth.
“I thought (Shennan) was very good tonight. I thought our approaches at the plate got better as the game went on and we were able to get his pitch count up and get him out of the game,” Frankie Ward said. “I’m just proud of the way our guys fought. Hopefully, we can use this momentum going into (tonight’s) game in South Florence.”
The Demon boss was not about to speculate as to the severity of Morris’ arm issue when asked how it might his availability to pitch and how it could affect his team’s pitching plans for what, L-E hopes, will be a two-night stay in Florence.
“After the second, Jake came in the dugout and said (his left arm) didn’t feel right,” Frankie Ward said. “I’m not a doctor and their safety is my number one priority. I felt like, at that moment, we had to go with somebody else.
“At this point, we’re not quite sure (as to who gets the starting nod tonight.) We’ll talk about it as a staff and we’ll hand the ball to whoever we think gives us the best chance to win. We talk about that all the time; no matter who you are, whenever your name is called, you have to be ready. This group does a good job of that and I’m proud of them. Whoever that is (tonight), I’m sure he will give us his best.”