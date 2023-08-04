Editorial logo

Twenty-nine years ago, in 1994, Camden City Council passed an ordinance setting the swimming hours for Kendall Lake Park to be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and restricting that swimming to children over the age of 16 unless under the supervision of an adult. The language specifically states that children “under 16 years of age will not be allowed within 10 feet of the water’s edge of Kendall Lake nor be permitted to swim in Kendall Lake unless accompanied by a responsible adult.”

That may be on the books, but you won’t see anything saying that at the park itself. There’s no fence and gate to keep folks out when the park is supposed to be closed. There’s only a general warning — No. 10 on the list of 11 “rules” on a big sign near the park’s entrance — that “parents are responsible for the supervision of their children.”