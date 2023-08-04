Twenty-nine years ago, in 1994, Camden City Council passed an ordinance setting the swimming hours for Kendall Lake Park to be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and restricting that swimming to children over the age of 16 unless under the supervision of an adult. The language specifically states that children “under 16 years of age will not be allowed within 10 feet of the water’s edge of Kendall Lake nor be permitted to swim in Kendall Lake unless accompanied by a responsible adult.”
That may be on the books, but you won’t see anything saying that at the park itself. There’s no fence and gate to keep folks out when the park is supposed to be closed. There’s only a general warning — No. 10 on the list of 11 “rules” on a big sign near the park’s entrance — that “parents are responsible for the supervision of their children.”
And it wasn’t until two weeks after the drowning death of 13-year-old Jae’lyn Wells on June 10 that the city of Camden installed a post with a small sign warning that no lifeguard is on duty and to swim at your own risk. A single round life-preserver is hung on the pole.
Camden, it is nearly 30 years too late.
That pole, that sign — no, a bigger sign — that life preserver and, frankly, other measures, should have been put in place after the 1994 ordinance was passed.
Why did it take Jae’lyn’s death to do this? Why did it take his brother, Justin, almost drowning with him? Why did it take other deaths, including of young people, during the last 30 years?
A year ago, Wateree Kendall Club President Peter Scrivener wrote a letter to the editor we published after a number of incidents upset area residents, mostly drug- and crime-related. In that letter, Scrivener made several suggestions, one of which we whole-heartedly endorse: a fence with a gate that can be locked at 6 p.m. and reopened at 9 a.m. the next day. It would take a police officer all of five minutes, maximum, to do this.
We have other suggestions to include: a buoy-line demarking a point beyond which the lake is too deep for swimming; a re-do of the large sign, and additional signage, specifically stating the park’s hours, and that kids under 16 aren’t allowed in or even near the water (“10 feet from the water’s edge”) without a responsible adult present; more than just one life-preserver; and, yes, a life guard. There are communities throughout the country where such places to swim have life guards.
These things can be done. Yes, money is an issue, but we believe they are worth doing, worth spending the money on, to keep another child like Jae’lyn Wells from drowning.
The city should do everything it can to keep this from ever happening again. The city should want to do everything it can if for no other reason — as awful as it sounds — than to keep from getting sued again by another parent whose child has died.
It’s either that, or close the park down altogether, which would be a shame.
Yes, Camden, it’s nearly 30 years too late.
Don’t take another 30, or another death like Jae’lyn’s, to do the right thing.