Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Fulleda, of Lugoff aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit Marinette, in Mayport, Fla.

MAYPORT, FLA. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Fulleda, a native of Lugoff serves aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette, in Mayport, Fla. PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.

Fulleda, a 2012 graduate of Lugoff-Elgin High School, joined the Navy more than 10 years ago.