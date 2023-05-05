Suddenly, the Lugoff-Elgin softball team’s 0-5 start to the season seems like a distant memory.
Two years removed from their 4A state title, the Lady Demons opened play as the top seed in 4A Lower State Bracket 1 play and looked every bit the part in Tuesday’s 13-1 dismantling of 16th seed Greenville in a game stopped after four and a half innings by the 10-run rule at Shelby Miles Field on the L-E campus.
The lopsided win gave Savannah Starling’s charges and Region 5 champions a 12-9 record heading into last night’s scheduled second round game with Hartsville. The winner of that game will play in Saturday’s winners’ bracket game against South Florence or Ridge View with L-E hosting, in either instance, with a win on Thursday. Should L-E lose to the Lady Red Foxes, it would host the winner of Thursday’s game between Irmo and James Island.
Junior right-hander Abbey Crates went the entire four innings allowing one run on four hits while fanning five Lady Red Raiders.
Offensively, L-E nagged out 10 hits with the loudest of those being a three-run home run off the bat of Reece Pickett in a seven-run, fourth inning outburst. Pickett had two hits and four RBI while leadoff batter Aubre Moore had two hits. Haleigh Miranda added a hit while driving in a run.
L-E grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in its first at-bat as Moore was hit by a pitch and scored on a passed ball. An inning later, the hostesses scored four runs to go out on top, 5-0.
The second inning opened with consecutive walks drawn by Lexie Stout and Mallory Branham. Stout came home on Ashley Dooley’s infield single. An error on a Moore grounder plated Branham with the third run. Bases-loaded walks to Pickett and Camryn Jordan brought runs four and five home.
The Lady Demons scored one more in the third as Branham singled to right before scoring on an error to up the lead to 6-0.
After Greenville pushed a run across in the fourth, the Lady Demons blew this one open with a seven-run bottom of the fourth.
Moore touched off the rally with a single before Ella Sheorn’s bunt went for a single. Both runners scored on Pickett’s blast to center for the 9-0 lead. The inning continued with a Jordan walk being followed by a Stout single. A Branham double knocked in Jordan. Maren Cox singled to load the bases for Haleigh Miranda whose single to center drove in two runs. A Moore single scored Cox with the 13th run.