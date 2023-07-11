After a midseason blip, made up of two straight losses after opening the season with four straight wins, the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team successfully defended their League 3 title with a 6-0 win over West Columbia on Thursday.
One night after the circuit-clinching victory, Post 17 closed out both a 10-2 regular and League 3 season by knocking off Lexington, 10-3.
Stephen Carmon and company are scheduled to open Midlands Region bracket play tonight against either Lexington or Easley in a 7 p.m. second round game at American Legion Park in Camden. (See accompanying story for bracket information.)
Needing one win in the final two games to lock up the league title, the 17ers sent lefty Mason Williams to the mound for Thursday’s contest. The 2023 Lugoff-Elgin graduate went the first five frames. Williams allowed two hits while striking out 10 batters before handing the ball off to classmate Riley Ward, who closed the game with two innings of hitless baseball while fanning one.
Williams was staked to a quick 1-0 lead after one inning as Camden Watts beat out an infield single and later scored on a John Rollings ground out on which a throwing error brought Watts across. Two innings later, Zane Catoe legged out a two-out infield single and went to second on a throwing error on the play. He scored on Rollings’ run-scoring double to right field for the 2-0 lead.
KC made it 4-0 with a pair in the fourth when Macon Leppert led off with a single to left. A Patrick Daniels double to right put both runners in scoring position for Cobe Evans whose two-out single to right drove in both runners.
The visitors did some window-dressing in the sixth as Zechariah Haney and Evans had consecutive singles. Catoe’s one-out single to left plated Haney while Evans came across on an error on a Rollings ground ball to third base.
Post 17 did its offensive damage on 10 hits with Evans going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Catoe continued to swing a hot bat with a pair of hits with an RBI in three trips while Rollings drove in half of the guests’ six runs on a one-hit night.
With the League 3 championship in his team’s back pocket, Carmon gave four pitchers mound work in Lexington starting with Jake Morris, who went the first frame before giving way to Watts, who worked the second. Billy Robertson logged the majority of time as he went innings three through six and received the win before Catoe came on in the seventh to finish the combined seven-hitter.
Lexington, which is in the five-team Midlands Region bracket with League 3 mates West Columbia and Camden, scored the game’s first run in the first before the 17ers used a two-run third to go on top, 2-1.
Ward kick-started the third with a single to left which was followed by an Evans infield single. Ward came in on Turner Goff’s ground out to first while Evans put KC on top, 2-1, when he scored from third on Catoe’s ground out.
With the game knotted at two after Lexington scored one in the third, the 17ers exploded for eight runs in the fourth to put this rain-delayed pairing out of reach.
Carson Weathers rapped a leadoff single to left to touch things off in the fourth. With one gone, Daniels was hit by a pitch before Wynn Ravan’s single to right brought Weathers in with the go-ahead run. A Ward single to left pushed across the fourth and eventual winning run.
With two gone, Watts sent a two-run single to center. Jay Bowling then beat out an infield single for a 7-2 lead before Weathers crushed a two-run triple to center to make it 9-2 before he closed the scoring for the guests when he came home on Skiler Jackson’s ball to left which was played into an error.
Weathers had the hot bat for KC with three hits and a pair of RBI in four at-bats. Watts had a two-hit, two-RBI night while Ward had two hits while driving in a run.