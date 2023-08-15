On a split, 2-4 second reading vote, Kershaw County Council turned down a request from an Elgin family to rezone a total of 60 acres of multiple properties on Watts Hill Road and Wildwood Lane from RD-2 (rural resource district) to R-15 (low density residential district).
District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones was absent due to a family obligation.
The combined properties front Wildwood Lane to the south, about one-quarter mile west of Watts Hill Road. Shortly after crossing Wildwood Lane, Watts Hill Road turns west, resulting in the northern edge of the properties fronting that street. A pond sits in the approximate center of the property, but it and lots fronting Watts Hill Road to the east were not part of the request.
The Kershaw County Planning Commission unanimously forwarded a positive recommendation to council earlier this year.
During first reading of the request two weeks ago, Mark Taylor, whose father owns the properties, spoke about how his family has primarily used the properties for recreational purposes, but claimed that they were having to deal with issues in the northwest portion of the property involving vagrants, derelicts and drug users. Taylor said someone had even stolen not only barbed wire fencing — presumably for scrap — but the gates to that fence as well. He said there had been two deaths in that part of the property, and further claimed that he had been assaulted at least once when trying to clear people off the property, some of whom he said were living in tents.
At the time, Taylor said the only way he and his family could see to deal with the property was to develop it.
At that meeting, first reading of the ordinance passed 5-1, with Jones voting against due to an issue with an adjacent cell tower property. Several council members said they voted “yes” at the time in order to study the rezoning request more thoroughly.
According to materials attached to the Aug. 8 agenda, county staff noted that there had been a similar rezoning request in December 2021, positively recommended by the planning commission on a 5-1 vote. County council unanimously turned down the request on second reading during its Jan. 25, 2022, meeting.
Things were only different on Aug. 8 because the vote was not unanimous. The other difference is that the original request included an additional parcel on Watts Hill Road along with the pond.
When second reading came up on Aug. 8, District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. made the motion to approve the request. Chairwoman Katie Guinn asked for a second and, when no one appeared ready to do so, seconded it herself. Tucker thanked her for doing so because, he said, he wanted to get some questions answered, and had County Planning and Zoning Director Joey Adams-Raczkowski come forward.
Tucker had two questions for Adams-Raczkowski, noting that council was also dealing that night with revisions to the county’s zoning and land development regulations, or ZLDR. The first had to do with future land use.
“It is an area, from what I recall, that is identified for residential development,” Adams-Raczkowski told Tucker, and then responded to a query from him regarding the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, both currently and in a pending revision. “The comprehensive plan encourages, where there are services available ... development to occur. So, in effect, this is a property that I describe as a doughnut — it’s surrounded by development, but it does not have sewer available to it, so they cannot develop 15,000-square-foot lots. It would have to be minimum of a half-acre of a lot because it’s going to be on wells and septic tanks, and I do believe that is more in keeping with the future vision of development for Kershaw County.”
District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell said although he remembered voting against the previous rezoning request in 2022, he could not remember the exact reasons. He said he seemed to remember being told that local builders planned to build custom homes there. Brazell asked for Taylor to come forward again.
Taylor repeated his comments that, for the past five years, crime has been a problem on the property, especially on the northwest side.
“So, we’re going to kind of play defense,” he told Brazell. “We’re going to develop, as you see, about 60 acres of the 100 acres we have of the old family farm. So, we’re trying to kind of buffer ourselves from Watts Hill Road, but, as you see, we’re going to have a road going on to Watts Hill because there’s no traffic back there. As you know, it’s single-wides and drug dealers and all that.”
Taylor also claimed that his family’s “No Trespassing” signs are being used for target practice.
“So, you’re going to use this subdivision as a buffer between yourself and using a fence as target practice?” Brazell asked.
“Yeah,” Taylor answered. “I’m tired of being threatened, so, yeah, that’s why I’m here.”
Adams-Raczkowski confirmed for Guinn that the Taylors’ properties are surrounded by R-D2 zoning to the north and east, and R-15 to the south and west.
Guinn then called for the vote, with only herself and Tucker voting in favor, and Brazell, Shoemake, District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson and District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe voting against, rejecting the rezoning request on second reading.
Shoemake explained at least part of his reason for voting against the request as council began going through a series of second readings concerning zoning land development regulation, or ZLDR, revisions. The first of those dealt with requiring a 15,000-square-foot minimum lot size for all residential development in the county. Shoemake noted that all four ZLDR ordinances deal with residential growth issues.
“The number one complaint I get in the Elgin area is the growth is out of control — so much is coming in,” Shoemake said. “So, what I have decided, personally, to do is until we sort of see the effect of this (ZLDR changes) and get a handle on this, I am not inclined to vote to be in favor of rezonings that will allow greater residential density. That’s sort of an across-the-board position that I feel sort of compelled to take, at least between now and the re-write.”
Referring to Taylor and others like him, Shoemake said that it’s not that he’s against such requests “forever,” but that he would like to see the effect of slowing growth through the ZLDR and comprehensive plan first.
“It just seems inconsistent for me, personally, to vote ‘yes’ for this but also allow someone to put in more density,” he said.
Guinn pointed out that Taylor was asking for R-15 zoning — that allows 15,000 square foot lots — but had recognized that his family would have to build out on half-acre lots due to having septic tanks or wells.
“So, I was speaking more broadly,” Shoemake replied. “His lots would have been in keeping with this, but we’re heading in a direction to say ‘let’s slow the number of homes we’re putting into Elgin,’ and so anything that would increase the number of homes we’re putting in Elgin, I’m leery to vote for.”
He and Guinn briefly debated about the balance between property owners’ rights and controlling growth, with Shoemake saying he agreed property owners should have the right to develop their land as they see fit as long as it does not harm the county as a whole.
“It’s important to the whole of us that we ensure that the whole of us is protected,” Shoemake said, “and right now we’re eating so much into our fire services, first responder services — it is getting to an unsustainable point. We’re, hopefully, getting Lugoff and Elgin into the other COG (council of governments) and we can see some infrastructure development, but I feel a little bit like we’re putting the cart before the horse.”
That search for balance, Shoemake said, is why he voted in favor of Taylor’s rezoning request on first reading, but could not on second.
The ZLDR votes and other business included:
• Council voting unanimously on second reading of the ordinance setting the minimum 15,000-square-foot lot size requirement for residential construction.
• Voting 5-1, with Brazell voting against, on second reading of an ordinance deleting references to “conservation districts” after Adams-Raczkowski said only one person has ever inquired about using such a district, but that no one has actually gone forward with such usage.
• Council voting unanimously to fix a typographical error that inadvertently duplicated references to triplex and quadruplex housing units.
• Council voting unanimously to reduce the number of allowable mobile homes on 1 acre from six to three.
• Council voting unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance expanding a joint county industrial park, shared with Fairfield County, in Lugoff, to include Pinnacle Precast.
• Voting 5-1, with Guinn voting against, to reappoint Tenesa Jay to the Health Services District of Kershaw County Board of Directors.