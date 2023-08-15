In this screen capture from the YouTube livestream of Kershaw County Council’s Aug. 8 meeting, councilmen (from left) Russell Brazell, Derek Shoemake, Brant Tomlinson and Danny Catoe, vote against granting a rezoning request on second reading for a 60-acre combined property in the Elgin area. Shoemake, representing District 3, said that even though utility restrictions would have required that new homes on the property be built on .5-acre lots, he wanted to see how changes to the county’s zoning and land development regulations affected residential growth before voting in favor of requests like this one.