Two nights after Lugoff-Elgin sophomore lefty Jake Morris shut visiting Hartsville down with a 17-strikeout, one-hitter on Wednesday, the Demons received some of their own medicine on Friday.
Facing visiting South Florence in a third round 4A Lower State Bracket 1 winners’ bracket game, the Bruins’ senior left-hander Aydin Palmer shut the hosts down on two hits in a 2-0 South Florence win.
With the victory, the Bruins advanced into Friday’s championship round. The Demons will host the winner of Monday’s elimination game between Hartsville and Greer on Wednesday at Optimist Field with the winner moving to the championship round and having to defeat South Florence twice on Friday to earn a spot into next week’s 4A Lower State championship tournament.
The Bruins scored an unearned run in both the second and fifth frames to give Palmer all the run support he would need.
L-E threatened by having runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh only for Palmer to strike out the next two batters to close the game.