LUGOFF — Karen R. “Kay” Fitzgerald, 76, of Lugoff, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Born in Cairo, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Rachel Horner Goins and the wife of James D. “Jim” Fitzgerald. Kay was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 195 Auxiliary and the Auxiliary of the VFW Post 8346 in Ridgeway. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and working on crossword puzzles.
In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by her children, Sarah Ann Davidson and Sandra Jean Pierce; grandchildren, Melissa Ann Holland, Robert Pierce, Jacob Pierce, Austin Pierce, Anthony Davidson, and Eric Davidson; as well as 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her siblings, Fanny Mae Doolen and Patricia “Pat” Franklin.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to MSA Hospice for their compassionate care.
June 23, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.