Kershaw County Council will take up first reading of an ordinance tonight expanding an existing joint county industrial park with Fairfield County on Whiting Way in Lugoff so that it can include property on which Pinnacle Precast is locating its economic development project, formerly known as Project Panel.

On Dec. 14, 2021, council approved first reading of a fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreement with the company, known only by its project name at the time. Pinnacle reportedly planned on investing nearly $8 million resulting in approximately 80 new full-time jobs. It did not state where the company would physically set up shop.