Kershaw County Council will take up first reading of an ordinance tonight expanding an existing joint county industrial park with Fairfield County on Whiting Way in Lugoff so that it can include property on which Pinnacle Precast is locating its economic development project, formerly known as Project Panel.
On Dec. 14, 2021, council approved first reading of a fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreement with the company, known only by its project name at the time. Pinnacle reportedly planned on investing nearly $8 million resulting in approximately 80 new full-time jobs. It did not state where the company would physically set up shop.
It would not be until the second FILOT reading on Jan. 25, 2022, that Project Panel was revealed to be Pinnacle Precast and that it would be located on Whiting Way that, at the time, was the home of Palmetto Corporation, owned by Anthony S. Godwin and his family of Conway. In exchange for the investment, the FILOT agreement provided Pinnacle a tax assessment ratio of 6% for 20 years and fixed millage of .3485. In addition, the county agreed to create the joint industrial park at the 67-acre site, whose total market value at the time was nearly $2 million.
No one participated in a public hearing held during council’s Feb. 8, 2022, meeting, after which council unanimously voted to pass third reading of the FILOT agreement.
In addition to the Pinnacle Precast vote, one of two matters being taken up in an executive session near the end of tonight’s meeting will include a discussion of an economic development matter being called “Project Tree.” As an executive session item, no information as to what Project Tree might be was included in an agenda packet sent to members of the press.
The other executive session item is simply listed as an “attorney-client privileged legal briefing.” The S.C. Press Association’s Public Official’s Guide to Compliance with South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) states that, “Contracts are open once they are entered into, but may be discussed behind closed doors…. Public bodies may receive legal advice behind closed doors when it relates to a pending claim, the position of the public body in an adversarial matter or any matter covered by attorney-client privilege. Such exemptions are put into the law to provide shelter when necessary. Having an attorney present is not a carte blanche excuse for secrecy.”
The S.C. FOIA requires that after an affirmative vote to go into executive session, but before actually entering it, the presiding officer — in this case, the chairwoman — must provide as specific a reason to enter the executive session as possible.
In other business tonight, council will:
• consider second reading of an ordinance rezoning 60 acres of property on the north side of Wildwood Lane in Lugoff from RD-2 (rural resource district) to R-15 (low density residential district);
• hold public hearings and take up second readings of four ordinances to amend certain sections of the county’s zoning and land development regulations;
• consider an appointment to the Health Services District of Kershaw County Board of Directors; and
• receive a Parks and Recreation Department master plan update.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live via the county’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.