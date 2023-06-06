A 23-year-old Bethune-area man died Thursday morning when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the deceased as Joshua Valentine, and said he was traveling west on Fort Jackson Road at Hunt Road around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when his motorcycle struck the 18-wheeler. West said Valentine was a North Central High School graduate who was on his way to work at the time of the collision.
He said Valentine was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead at the scene. West said his office and the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.