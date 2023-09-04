Yesteryear logo

Camden sewer system study continues — Last year, Camden City Council approved a $311,000 study of the sewer’s water system that is already producing results even though the final report will not be ready until at least November.

City Manager Frank Broom says council approved the Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) in order to prioritize future repairs and upgrades. Broom says $100,000 of the study’s funding will go to mounting special cameras on hydro-powered sleds that will move through the entire sewer system, taping everything.