Camden sewer system study continues — Last year, Camden City Council approved a $311,000 study of the sewer’s water system that is already producing results even though the final report will not be ready until at least November.
City Manager Frank Broom says council approved the Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) in order to prioritize future repairs and upgrades. Broom says $100,000 of the study’s funding will go to mounting special cameras on hydro-powered sleds that will move through the entire sewer system, taping everything.
“These cameras will help us inventory every span of line, every pumping station, every manhole, from Lake Wateree to the furthest reaches of our systems,” explains Broom. “They will show us exactly the conditions of those lines.”
While Broom hopes the cameras won’t find too many problems, he says he’s realistic about seeing things like joint cracks, pipe fractures, tree roots and collapses, as well as debris choke points.
The SSES is being performed by Engineering Resources Corporation of Orangeburg who, in turn, will subcontract the video work. Broom hopes the firm will choose its partners soon so the cameras can be sent through the system.
“They are excellent tools,” says Broom, “and you can see exactly what you own under the ground.”
Birds of a feather — Heinz Burkhard’s athletes recently completed their training for the race season, which is about to being in mid-September. Buy these athletes won’t be running or driving, and may not even know they are competing against each other.
Instead, Burkhard’s homing pigeons will start their races in the air hundreds of miles from his Camden home, and some will end up back in their lofts within 24 hours.
Burkhard trained his new crop of 70 young birds for several weeks to get them into shape for competition. Typically when he trains birds, he starts by taking them five miles away from home and releasing them. Then, he drives home to see who was faster — he or the birds. When they start beating him home, he increases the distance 10, miles, then to 15 and 25 miles. He jumps to 38 miles next and then 45 miles, which takes him to Lexington. The birds usually make it back from Lexington in about an hour and 15 minutes.
After the birds learn to fly home from that distance, Burkhard says, “then you have to get them smart.”
Burkhard takes them back to the same releasing station and releases 10 at a time, then reduces the number to two or three. In smaller groups, he says, the pigeons develop better orientation and will race each other....
But how does Burkhard know it’s his birds that are returning?
“Each club has a call letter,” he says, adding that he belongs to the Sandlapper Club based in Columbia; the birds are identified with small plastic tags around their legs.
The club, he says, is the only one in the Midlands and has 11 active members, several of whom live in Kershaw County. But while pigeon racing is small-time in the United States, it’s 10 times as big in Burkhard’s home country of Germany.
He says that while a typical race in the United States may involve 1,000 pigeons, a typical race in Germany would involve about 10,000.
School budget to be considered Tuesday night — The Kershaw County school board will hear a briefing Tuesday by Kershaw County Auditor Robin Watkins on financial components that affect the school budget.
Up for adoption by the school board will be the amended 2000-2001 budget for the district, preceded by Watkins’ report.
Kershaw County School District Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain said Watkins has been invited to give the board an informational status report on the value of a mill and how it affects the school budget.
“The main thing she’ll do is give us advice on the value of a mill so that we can then try to use that in developing our budget. It’s just an effort on our part to make sure we have good information to base our figures on,” Cain said.
In recent weeks, the value of the mill has been a major factor in the dispute between the school board and Kershaw County Council over how much a millage increase the school board needed to make its budget. The school board asked county council for a 7-mill increase, with the value of a mill set at $152,256.
County council approved only a 4.7-mill increase for the school district, where the value of a mill is estimated to be $142,469. Council also believes that some of the school district’s budget figures to not account for the growth of the mill, which would mean the district is likely to end up with the money it needs to fully fund its budget.
‘Come Horse Around’ Festival slated Sept. 16 -- The Kershaw County Commerce and Visitors Center invites you to experience history, horses and hospitality during an upcoming weekend.
On Sept. 16 starting at 10 a.m., an estimated 2,000 people are expected to converge on the Historic Camden Revolutionary War Park for the second annual “Come Horse Around” festival. Like last year, the event will feature riding demonstrations and a parade showcasing American quarter horses, shires, mustangs, paints, wagons and horse buggies.
This year, it is hoped that a single location will alleviate the minor problems caused last year by holding the event over an eight-block area of downtown Camden.
“The hope was that it was going to take people into shops downtown,” Tourism Director Vicki Fletcher said. “But some of the merchants had a little difficulty with the parking situation, and so we decided to locate the festival itself in Historic Camden.”
The festival promises fun for the entire family. For children, Brian Frazier of Tennessee will bring his petting zoo of barnyard and exotic animals for a second year. Among other animals, Frazier will showcase coati mundi, a wallaby, an emu, and a Scottish highlander [editor’s note: a breed of cattle].
In addition, there will be face painting, an Airwalk or Moonwalk, and a drawing for a free pony donated to the festival by Linda Klein.
Hay rides, which wind through Historic Camden, will be offered, and various vendors will have booths full of food, arts and crafts. One booth will even feature a demonstration of equine massage therapy.