Monday was Memorial Day, the day where we stop and honor our fallen dead from all wars in which our country has fought.
This is something we do each year.
The first observance was all the way back on May 30, 1868 and was then known as Decoration Day. For 102 years, to 1970, it was observed on May 30, regardless of the day of the week. Many believe it began as a “Union” holiday, after the first and second World Wars, when it turned into a day of remembrance of all members of the U.S. military who died in service to the country. In 1971, Congress made it a federal holiday, standardizing it to be observed on the last Monday in May.
Northern and Southern cities have both laid claim to the origins for Decoration/Memorial Day.
Last year, the National Cemetery Administration (NCA, a branch of the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs) officially credited Mary Ann Williams (neé Howard), who was born in Howard County, Ga., and lived and died in Columbus, Ga., with originating the concept of decorating military graves on a specific day.
“[C]ompetition flourished to claim when and where the first such gathering occurred — in one way or another. Recent scholarship, however, points to the ladies of Columbus, Ga., who in April 1866 lobbied for a clearly defined Memorial Day on which to place flowers on the graves of Civil War dead,” the NCA writes on its Memorial Day History Page; more specifically: “The idea of strewing the Civil War graves of soldiers — Union and Confederate — can be traced to Columbus, Ga, whose city cemetery was in disarray. A Ladies Memorial Association formed to improve it, which included a media campaign. Secretary Mary Ann Williams’ letter was published first in the local newspaper on March 11, advocating ‘to set apart a certain day to be observed ... and be handed down through time as a religious custom of the country, to wreathe the graves of our martyred dead with flowers.’ Their chosen date was April 26, 1866.”
So, there you have it: A Southerner came up with the idea that eventually led to Memorial Day.
When you get down to it, it doesn’t matter how or even why it originated. It only matters that it was developed and that we never forget to observe it.
Which bring us to a particular disappointment. As we approached last weekend here, we could not find any Memorial Day events scheduled in Kershaw County. None. Perhaps some organization or group held a Memorial Day observance and we missed it somehow, but we couldn’t find any listed on social media, various websites, or even through internet searches.
If it is true that no organization held an observance for Memorial Day in Kershaw County, we hope that will change for 2024. Yes, Armed Forces Day was on May 20, but that is for currently serving members of the military. One could count Patriot Day, which honors those members of the military who were injured or killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Veterans Day, of course, is observed on the anniversary of the signing of the armistice treaty ending World War I, but is also used to thank all military veterans for their service. Some include veterans who have passed in that observance, but it’s not quite the same.
The simple fact is Memorial Day is the only holiday specifically created to honor all of our military dead. Not just those from the Civil War — North or South — but those from the American Revolution all the way to today’s actions.
There is no good reason not to observe Memorial Day as a county, a state, a nation, and as individuals and families.
We certainly hope that if you have a family member who died while serving our country, that you took time on Monday to honor them. Perhaps you visited their grave. If not, perhaps you said a prayer for them, or related stories to younger family members about them.
Let’s make sure we never forget those who died for our country and that we always remember to honor them.