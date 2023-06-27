Helen Pitts Bradley is coming home to Bethune. She’ll be there Saturday, specifically at the Bethune Recreation Center, for a program sponsored by the Kershaw County Library where the first-time author will discuss and sign copies of her debut novel, “Breach of Trust”. The program begins at 2 p.m. Bradley will return on Monday, July 24 at 5 p.m. to sit in with the Bethune Book Club, whose members are reading the new book.
“Bethune folks have been super supportive,” Bradley said during a recent telephone interview from her home on Wilmington Island, Ga., near Savannah, where “Breach of Trust” is set. “They’ve been buying the book, trading messages about it. I’m so excited to visit. I love my home people there.”
The book isn’t just set in Savannah, in or near which she has lived since graduating from Clemson University in 1981 and working at a couple of newspapers. The plot focuses on a fictionalized version of the crime victim’s advocacy office she worked in after journalism stints with The Item in Sumter and The Greenville News. She also worked for Clemson’s newspaper, The Tiger News.
Bradley became the office’s director and worked there until retiring a decade ago. She started working on the novel about two years later.
“I had just moved to Savannah when the county district attorney announced the creation of the new program — it was the first in the state,” Bradley said, noting that there was no college preparation for such a job.
Under her direction, the Chatham County, Ga., crime victim’s program dealt with many of the things people expect today from such units: Helping victims or their families deal with the aftermath of crimes, including domestic violence, of which a fictional example of such a case figures prominently in Breach of Trust.
The main character, Anne Gardner, is somewhat autobiographical, although Bradley is quick to say that something bad that happened to the character at Clemson never happened to her in real life.
“The cases in the novel are a compilation of different victims we worked with and the characters are combinations of people I knew,” Bradley said.
Intertwined with the fictionalized domestic violence case, Breach of Trust also features a plot line of corruption and sexual harassment.
“But there is also humor in the book,” Bradley said, noting the reactions of members of a writing critique group of which she is a part. “People said they laughed out loud at some points.”
She said she meets with the critique group on a weekly basis and that they have been “phenomenal” with its support.
Her inspiration to be a writer, both as a journalist earlier in her life and now as a novelist, came from her life in Bethune.
“I have fond memories from Bethune and still have good friends there,” Bradley said. “I remember going to the library and Ms. Mary Arthur. I loved going into the old, dusty building and looking at all the books.”
Arthur, Bradley said, was the librarian at the Bethune branch’s original location. She also remembered the late Barbara Huckabee, who was the librarian for 40 years after the new branch was built.
Bradley’s parents were Martha and Lewis Pitts.
“My mother was on the library board as well as a school teacher in Bethune. She instilled a love of reading and writing in me,” she said, adding that her mother also taught at the old Mt. Pisgah High School.
She is also the niece of Dr. Paul and Ruby Wood, giving her a Camden connection as well.
“I still have family and friends in the area,” Bradley said.
Some sources place the average age of first-time authors in their early- to mid-30s. If so, Bradley is a bit of an outlier.
“I encourage older people to follow their dreams,” Bradley said. “I’m 64 and I’ve published a book for the first time.”
In addition to copies being available for purchase and signing at the recreation center on Saturday, Helen Bradley’s Breach of Trust is also available on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble’s website.