Camden saw its chance to win its first region baseball title in more than a decade go by the wayside Tuesday in a combination of the Bulldogs’ 9-8 loss to visiting Marlboro County and Lake City’s 6-5 win over Darlington.
Camden, which spotted MC a 9-1 lead, fell to 7-2 in Region 6-AAA play while Lake City (8-1), a 6-5 winner over Darlington, clinched the conference crown heading into tonight’s final night of play in the circuit.
Marlboro County (5-4) reeled off five runs in the top of the first inning before adding one more in the second to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
The host Bulldogs scored a run in the home half of the second as Tanner Bowers sent a one-out single to left before scoring on Zechariah Haney’s double to right center.
The guests tacked on three more run in the fourth to extend their advantage to 9-1 before Camden settled in on offense.
Bowers opened the home portion of the fourth by drawing a leadoff walk which was followed by Haney’s single to right. Both players came home on Aidan Heriot’s one-out single to center. Heriot closed the gap to 9-4, scoring on a Wil Stines triple. A fly ball out and a ground left Stines hanging at third base as the deficit stayed at five runs.
An inning later, the Dogs closed to within 9-6 with a two-run fifth which started with a Davis Beckley leadoff single. With two gone, Kade Bell drew a walk before Beckley stole third and Bell second. Both players came in on Stines’ fielders’ choice and error.
Trailing, 9-6, CHS made a last-ditch effort to get the come-from-behind win by pushing two runs across in the seventh.
Bell reached on a one-out walk and went to third when Heriot laced a double to left center. A wild pitch allowed Bell to score from third before Heriot made it 9-8 when he came across on an error on a ball hit by Stines. MC reliever Mason Norris kept Stines at first by getting the final two outs on a liner to right field and then, a fly ball to right.
MC out-hit Camden, 10-9, with the hosts getting three hits and a pair of RBI from Heriot in the nine hole while Haney had a pair of hits with an RBI. Stines had a triple and plated half of Camden’s eight runs.
Stines was the starter on the mound for Denny Beckley’s squad. The senior righty went the first three frames before giving way to Haney, who threw the final four frames.
Wilson Hall walks past Dogs: Wilson Hall 5-4 used a bases loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to break a 4-4 tie and get a walk off 5-4 win over Camden Monday night in Sumter.
Wilson Hall opened the scoring with a two-run second inning.
Camden cut the lead in half in the fourth when Davis Beckley led off with a single, stole second and came home on a Zechariah Haney double.
After WH scored two more in the home half of the fourth to extend its lead to 4-1, Camden knotted things at 4-4 with a three-spot in the sixth.
The Bulldog rally began with a one-out single off the bat of Tanner Bowers. Haney followed by sending a two-run blast beyond the fence in center field to make it 4-3. Aidan Heriot then reached on a walk, stole second and scored from there on Lane Jordan’s RBI single to center.
Campbell Denton received the mound start for the Bulldogs. The sophomore lefty went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out seven. Byer Ware came on in relief and worked the final 1.2 innings for Denny Beckley’s troops.
Camden ended the night with 10 hits with Haney having a single, double and a home run while Jordan added a single and a double.