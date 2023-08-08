Funeral services for Russell Allen Jackson, 65, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Camden, SC. Rev. Rusty Shuler will officiate. Burial at Quaker Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel.

Russell passed away quietly at home on Aug. 5, 2023. He was born in Linton, Ind., the son of the late William Ivan Jackson and Orila (“Rillie”) Turquoise Calvert. After graduation from Indiana State University with a degree in communications he worked as a logistician and technical writer for Marine Corps Systems Command at Quantico, Va. He was an expert marksman and enjoyed both trap/skeet and target shooting. After retirement to Camden in 2017 Russ worked as a range officer at Sandhill Shooting Sports.