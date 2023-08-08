Funeral services for Russell Allen Jackson, 65, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Camden, SC. Rev. Rusty Shuler will officiate. Burial at Quaker Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel.
Russell passed away quietly at home on Aug. 5, 2023. He was born in Linton, Ind., the son of the late William Ivan Jackson and Orila (“Rillie”) Turquoise Calvert. After graduation from Indiana State University with a degree in communications he worked as a logistician and technical writer for Marine Corps Systems Command at Quantico, Va. He was an expert marksman and enjoyed both trap/skeet and target shooting. After retirement to Camden in 2017 Russ worked as a range officer at Sandhill Shooting Sports.
Russ was deeply devoted to his family and to quiet service in the Lord’s house. He received Christ as a teenager in Indiana and worked on the sound crew at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, Va., and then First Baptist Church of Camden. He was also a committed volunteer at the food pantry for Christian Community Ministries and served on the CCM Board. Russ is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marion Wyers Jackson; brothers, Bill Jackson (Michal), of Newark, Del., Ron Jackson (Laurie), of Terre Haute, Ind., Randy Jackson (Nancy), of Worthington, Ind.; and seven nieces and nephews, Keith, Adam, Michelle, Stephanie, Rebecca, Steven and Dominic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Community Ministries.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.