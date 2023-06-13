Just when you thought Joyce Edwards could bot possibly receive any more honors or awards, another one comes her way.
Last Friday, the Camden High junior three-sport all-state athlete was named as the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year in basketball who was recently named the top-ranked player in the Class of 2024, was selected asMaxPreps’ Female National Athlete of the Year.
She joins a long list of notables such as UConn basketball standout Paige Beuckers, two-time winner Alissa Pili, Olympian Missy Franklin and WNBA great Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis.
The 6-foot-3 Edwards led the CHS volleyball team, which won the Region 6-AAA title and advanced to the state quarterfinals, with 176 kills last fall. This past spring, Edwards paced the Lady Bulldogs’ soccer team with 39 goals while adding 12 assists as Paul Ahern’s squad advanced to the AAA Lower State semifinals.
Additionally, Edwards is also a standout in the classroom at Camden High School as she carries a 5.04 grad point average.