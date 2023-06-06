Today’s top story reports that the Kershaw County School District may be on the verge of choosing and, perhaps, buying, a piece of property in the Elgin area between U.S. 1 and S.C. 12 for a new elementary school.
It appears on today’s Kershaw County Board of School Trustees agenda as “West Wateree Property.”
There is no doubt that the West Wateree portion of the county — all the area west of the Wateree River, mostly concentrated in Elgin and Lugoff — will need another elementary school. As we reported in 2021 following the 2020 Census, the Lugoff area grew by a whopping 34% since the 2010 Census, with Elgin close behind at 24.6%. Traditionally, elementary school age children are the most populous to house, which is why we most often see more elementary schools than middle and high schools. Simply put, for various reasons, not every elementary school student makes it to middle school or, especially, high school.
However — and the Chronicle-Independent has made this argument before — eventually a majority of those children do make it to middle and high school. Right now, the West Wateree has two middle schools and one high school. The eastern part of the county has two middle schools and two high schools. At some point, this is going to have to change.
This is especially so in the West Wateree as that is where the general population is increasing the fastest — this is expected to continue. Lugoff-Elgin High School’s population was more than 1,600 back during the 2019-20 school year. We suspect it has risen since. How much longer can it keep up with a rising student population even with the 9th Grade Annex?
Next door, another estimated 700 students are at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School, with nearly the same number over at Leslie M. Stover Middle School. Will a third middle school be necessary in the West Wateree at some point?
On the other side of the river, Camden High School is more than 1,000 strong now. Camden Middle School has bloomed to having around 850 students during recent years. Both schools are landlocked, making expansion difficult, so are we looking at another middle and high school at some point? We think so.
Meanwhile, we understand that North Central High School, which reopened at its old campus three years after a tornado all but destroyed it, has been reconstructed in such a manner as to have room for expansion. Even the nearby North Central Middle School campus likely has ways in which it can be expanded more easily than the schools in Camden.
Mind you, Kershaw County’s schools are all, for the most part, less populated than, say, ones in Richland or even Sumter counties. Spring Valley High School, in Richland County School District Two serves at least 2,000 students, while Blythewood High School has more than 1,800. The champ right now would appear to be Sumter High School at more than 2,300 students.
We would prefer not to see our schools swell to those numbers if we can help it, but if upgrading somehow turns out to be cheaper than new facilities, we’ll have to find a way to live with it.
Either way, things can’t stay the way they are and while focusing on new elementary schools first might be part of the answer, we believe looking at expanding or building new middle and high schools needs to be part of the equation.
And it may be. Just because the “West Wateree Property” is being tapped for an elementary school doesn’t mean the district and the board aren’t looking at the upper grades as well.
We certainly hope they are because Camden and Lugoff-Elgin high schools are not aging very well at this point, despite some upgrades during the past decade.
Ask your kids — are they happy with the schools they’re in, functionally speaking? If the answer’s “no,” then it might be time to begin looking at some new digs for our older students, too.