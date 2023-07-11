A total of $282 million could be coming in brand new economic development investment this year to Kershaw County. As our top story reports, the first step to making that happen could be taken tonight if Kershaw County Council passes two resolutions identifying “Project Creed” and “Project 1802” as eligible for fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreements.
The two projects — which have been confirmed to involve the same company — could be the largest combined economic investment in Kershaw County with the possible exception of DuPont (now INVISTA) coming here in the 1950s, if recalculated using 2023 dollars.
What makes the potential investment remarkable even beyond the $282 million amount is that it would be coming from a solar energy generation facility.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), founded in 1974 and is the industry’s national trade association, as of the first quarter of this year, the total solar investment in the state had reached $3 billion, producing 2,427 megawatts of power — enough to power nearly 300,000 homes — with another 2,040 megawatts of growth projected during the next five years.
The SEIA listed three notable solar installations in South Carolina:
• Shaw Creek Solar, in Aiken, developed by NextEra — online in 2019, with 108.6 megawatts serving more than 13,000 homes.
• Similarly, Palmetto Plains, in Bowman, completed by Cypress Creek Renewables — also in 2019, with 105.9 megawatts serving nearly 13,000 homes.
• Solvay, a chemical company in Ridgeland (a town with portions in Beaufort and Jasper counties) — the largest corporate solar project producing 81 megawatts.
The (Orangeburg) Times and Democrat reported in April that a company was building a 66-megawatt facility on about 490 acres to sell solar energy to Dominion Energy in Calhoun County. Also, Santee-Cooper, in a press release issued in late June, said it was contracting with four companies for a combined 425 megawatts of solar power.
Unfortunately, none of these announcements indicated how much the financial investment amounted to for these projects, so it’s hard to make any comparisons.
Also, the resolutions council are considering tonight make no mention of job creation. The Indiana Star reported in November 2021 on the development of the largest solar farm in the U.S., covering 13,000 acres in the northwest part of that state. It reported that landowners leasing their land to what would become known as the Mammoth Solar project would be getting more money for their land than if they farmed it themselves or leased it to corporate farming interests. In addition, they would be able to tap into the cheaper solar energy themselves. The Star reported that it constituted a $1.5 billion investment (over a five-year period) for Indiana, and that hundreds of jobs would be needed for construction. The number of permanent jobs, however: just 50.
We will point out, though, that a number of companies that have invested in Kershaw County in recent years — new or expanding — have done so primarily on the land, building, and equipment side of the equation and not so much on the labor.
Still, nearly $300 million in potential investment is an astonishing figure, and any number of jobs created is more than zero. So, if everything works out ... well, pardon our pun, but whoever this company is could be an economic powerhouse for the county.
Example calculations given in the resolutions — which, according to County Economic Director Jeff Burgess, are the actual figures the company is proposing — the investment would result in a total of nearly $500,000 in annual FILOT payments.
What could such large FILOT payments pay for in Kershaw County? How much savings could we see in individual or small business taxes? What dreams — without going overboard — could the county realize?
There are certainly a number of questions to be considered, including the question of where this facility would be placed. Those questions should be asked, but we hope the proposal won’t just be dismissed out of hand.
With the exception of Prestage Farms’ recent investment at Governor’s Hill — which we note created nearly 300 jobs — this could be one of the biggest things to ever happen to Kershaw County in terms of economic development.