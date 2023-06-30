Normally, a seven-run win to kick off a three-game week following a 10-day layoff would warrant a quick “atta boy” and “see you back here tomorrow tonight” from the coaching staff in the postgame meeting.
Not on this Monday.
Gathering his team and coaches in the left field corner following that night’s 8-1 win over visiting Lexington, Kershaw County American Legion head baseball coach Stephen Carmon and his staff held a longer than usual confab after Post 17 improved to 5-2 both overall and in League 3 play. It was not the most crisply played game for the defending Southeast Regional champions, but Carmon refused to use not having played any games since June 16 as a crutch.
“I’m never really concerned because we have good talent … we have good players,” Carmon said when asked his level of concern following the extended layoff. “I wasn’t necessarily concerned that we were going to play bad or anything like that, like I just said to them, ultimately, it’s up to them on how we play.
“There are going to be times where we play well and we lose the game. I’m more concerned with our effort and our focus, which were not great tonight. At the next level, especially, you can’t play like that. You have to be locked in and you have to know when it’s time to focus and when it’s time to take a break. In baseball, you have those times when nothing is going on and you can lose focus for a little bit, but it can’t be when you’re involved in a play or, on the bases.”
The seven-run victory snapped a two-game skid for the 17ers. Ben Blackwell went the first 5.2 innings, allowing an unearned run, to pick up his third mound win in as many decisions. He received relief help from Jay Bowling who fanned two of the four batters he faced in finishing up the contest at American Legion Park.
Blackwell received all the run support he would need when the hosts got to Post 7 starter Weston Grant for four runs in the home half of the first.
The one-out rally was touched off by a Camden Watts walk. Jake Morris followed with a single to right to put runners on the corners. With two gone, Zane Catoe sent a two-run double off the fence in center to plate Watts and Morris with the game’s first two runs. A John Rollings single followed before Carson Weathers lined a two-RBI double down the left field line to up the ante to four runs.
The locals tacked on a fifth run in the third as Catoe greeted Lexington reliever Whit Rucker with a leadoff single to left before taking second on a balk. After Catoe advanced to third on a Rollings sacrifice bunt, he made it 5-0 when Weathers drove a sac fly to center.
While the KC offense was lighting up the scoreboard, Blackwell was his typical self. The lefty out of Blythewood shut the guests down on three singles while not issuing a walk with four strikeouts in his first five innings of work.
“Ben was his normal self,” Carmon said. “He did get a little tired there (in the sixth inning) which you could tell by the way the ball was coming out of his hand. He’s a competitor. He’s going to go out there and come right at you. I wish we could have made a couple more plays for him, but every time he goes out, he’s going to give us a chance to win.”
After the 17ers could not push across a run in the fourth after putting runners on second and third with no outs only for Lexington reliever Hodges McCathern getting a pair of punch outs and a fly out to get out of the jam, the locals tacked on two more run in the fifth.
Rolling got aboard on a bunt single before Weathers reached on a fielders’ choice. Davis Beckley loaded the bags with a one-out walk before Riley Ward brought Rollings across when he was hit by a pitch. A Cove Evans sac fly to right brought Weathers across with the seventh run.
Post 17 averted the shutout with an unearned run in the sixth as KC committed two errors leading to the run. Bowling, a 6-foot-5 righty with a submarine delivery, inherited runners on second and third with two out when he came on in the sixth. The recent Lugoff-Elgin grad kept the damage at a run as he got Ethan Etheridge to ground out to Catoe at second for the third out.
The 17ers added another run in the sixth as Morris worked his way to a leadoff walk and later scored on a two-base error on a Macon Leppert grounder.
KC collected eight hits in the win while stranding nine runners on the base paths. Morris, Catoe and Rollings had a pair of hits each for the winners while Lexington managed just four singles off Blackwell while Bowling set down all four batters he faced.
Carmon said his team showed little rust at the plate following the extended weather-caused break.
“I thought we hit the ball all right. We had some good swings and we also had some hard outs,” he said. “But what I just got done telling our guys was that there was a lack of focus, at times. When there is a lack of focus that can result in a missed opportunity of which we had a couple of those tonight.”
Keeping POSTed: The 17ers will most likely play the remainder of the season without leadoff hitter and starting second baseman Brent Gibbs. Last year’s Southeast Regional most valuable player injured his shoulder reaching out while trying to score from third in the June 16 loss to Richland County. Catoe stepped in for Gibbs on Monday and all the 2022 L-E graduate — — who did not play baseball this spring — — would do was to crack a two-run double and add a single while scoring twice on Monday … The game was delayed for several minutes in the first inning when Post 7 second baseman Gabe Herold landed awkwardly on his right ankle after leaping straight up in the air to try and come down with a Rollings chopper. Herold has helped off the field and did not leave the dugout until the game ended.