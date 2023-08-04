A field of eight teams will join host Camden in the third annual Bulldog Bash, a multi-school preseason series of scrimmages, will be held on Monday, Aug. 7 at Zemp Stadium. The teams hit the field at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is $7 per person with Camden High season ticket holders being admitted free of charge.
Here is the schedule of games, by field:
Field 1: 5:30 p.m. — Lakewood vs. Chester; 6 p.m. — Midland Valley vs. Lakewood; 6:30 p.m. — Midland Valley vs. Lakewood; 7 p.m. — Camden vs. Westwood; 7:30 p.m. — Camden vs. York; 8 p.m. — Camden vs. York
Field 2: 5:30 p.m. — Midland Valley vs. Andrew Jackson; 6 p.m. — Chester vs. Andrew Jackson; 6:30 p.m. — Chester vs. Andrew Jackson; 7 p.m. — York vs. Brookland-Cayce; 7:30 p.m. — Westwood vs. Brookland-Cayce; 8 p.m. — Westwood vs. Brookland-Cayce
Scrimmage slates continue
Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and North Central will each be in preseason scrimmage mode with contests set for Monday, Aug. 7. While Camden hosts the Bulldog Bash, L-E travels to Dreher that evening for a 6 p.m. scrimmage while NC heads to Columbia to meet Northside Christian in a 5 p.m. start.
Club Jamboree format changed
For the first time, the Camden Shrine Club Football Jamboree will be held and hosted by North Central High School. The annual event was put on a yearly rotation between the county’s three public high schools. Last year’s jamboree was held at Lugoff-Elgin.
The 47th annual Camden Shrine Club Jamboree will be played on Friday, Aug. 11 at Knight Stadium in Boonetown. Tickets are $8 each and will be available at the gates. South Carolina High School League passes will be accepted for free admission into the event.
The first mini-game of the evening begins at 6 p.m. with Lugoff-Elgin meeting a Midland Valley team coached by former Camden High defensive coordinator Earl Chaptman, who is in his third season at the Mustangs’ helm.
The 7 p.m. contest will have Camden facing off against 5A entry Blythewood while the host Knights, under first-year head coach and former Camden and Dorman offensive coordinator Daniel Sisk, will take on Calhoun County in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
This year will have the event played in a new format in order to make sure the games start at their scheduled one-hour intervals, heat bulb notwithstanding. All three games will be played with a 50-minute running clock with the two teams flipping sides of the field at the 25-minute mark of each contest.
Preseason outlooks kick off Tuesday
The Chronicle-Independent will present its annual three-edition slate of season previews and features on all three Kershaw County public school football teams beginning with the Tuesday, Aug. 8 edition of the paper.
The first preview will feature North Central followed by Lugoff-Elgin and Camden in the Aug. 11 and Aug. 15 editions, respectively.