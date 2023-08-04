L-E practice

L-E’s Jace Williams and his Demon teammates travel to Dreher next Monday for their second of three preseason scrimmages.

 Tom Didato/C-I

A field of eight teams will join host Camden in the third annual Bulldog Bash, a multi-school preseason series of scrimmages, will be held on Monday, Aug. 7 at Zemp Stadium. The teams hit the field at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $7 per person with Camden High season ticket holders being admitted free of charge.