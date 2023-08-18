Camden at Myrtle Beach
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Camden at Myrtle Beach
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
(Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium is located at 705 33rd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach)
Tickets: Tickets can only be purchased online @ https://myrtlebeachseahawkathletics.com/2023/08/09/myrtle-beach-high-school-athletic-tickets-2023-24/ and admission is $7.
2022 records: CHS: 9-4, Region 6-AAA champions, lost to Dillon in third round of AAA state playoffs; MB: 5-7, fifth in Region 6-4A, lost to West Florence in second round of 4A state playoffs
Series record: Tied 3-3
Last meeting: CHS, 42-13, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Carolina Classics 98.7 FM and 1590 AM and kool1027 app. 104.9 Bob FM/Iheartradio
The Skinny: Tonight begins the 130th season of football being played at Camden High School. Over that time, the Bulldogs have a documented 697-426-24 record which ranks the program 167th among all high school football programs in the nation … Camden has a 69-42-1 documented record in season openers … Camden head coach Brian Rimpf carries a 51-22 record into the season which is fourth most in the history of the program. The Dogs are 4-2 in season openers under the former Baltimore Ravens’ offensive tackle … Myrtle Beach quarterback Gibson Goodroe is the son of former CHS baseball and football player Randy Goodroe, a member of Camden’s 1990 AAA state championship football team who later went to play baseball at Duke. The first-year Seahawk junior quarterback is the grandson of former First Baptist Church of Camden pastor, Rev. Jim Goodroe and his wife, Nancy.