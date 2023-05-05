The American Legion Larry Jeffers Post 195 met for its monthly meeting on Thursday evening April 27.
The evening’s guest speaker was Executive Director Julie Trott from Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County. “Habitat,” as it is also known, was founded in 1976 and is widely known for its high profile proponent and volunteer, former President Jimmy Carter.
Trott spoke on Habitat projects and received a $3,000 donation from the post, as well as discussing the move of Habitat off Broad Street to the old Feller’s Furniture store in east Camden and the consolidation of Habitat activities in the one location. Trott also discussed their handicapped ramp program, as well as their keystone home-building program.
Habitat for Humanity is currently preparing to build a home in June for a Vietnam-era veteran, who served in Germany 1971-74, and his wife.
The post received a note from a former Marine who served from 1992 to 2008. The veteran was injured in the Global War on Terrorism and received through Service Dogs for Vets his service dog, Sam. Sam’s training was financed by Post 195.
The S.C. Army National Guard Aviation History Foundation sent the post a thank you for the donation toward the foundation’s history room and lounge at Army Aviation Support Facility No. 1 at McEntire JNGB in Eastover.
The post is also partnering with the Lugoff-Elgin High School JROTC on its Veterans’ Living History Project. So far, 14 county veterans have been interviewed.
The post is scheduled to receive a new digital sign and is awaiting the final installation and acceptance.
Post members stood at the roadside in front of the post to render honors to the Camden 14 as the convoy passed by on Wildwood Lane on its journey between Wateree Elementary School and two other schools in Elgin.
Post 195 will be setting out flags this year for Memorial Day in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The two partner organizations will place as many as 1,000 flags at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The post commander assisted with Palmetto Boys State interviews on April 27. The post is assisting with a 50/50 match for selected Boys State and Girls State candidates.