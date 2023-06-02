Providing a preseason scouting report for his Kershaw County American Legion baseball team, head coach Stephen Carmon said that pitching would be a strong point for a program which was coming off an American Legion World Series appearance one summer ago.
Playing for the first time since their fifth-place finish in Shelby, N.C., last August, Ben Blackwell made Carmon sound like a savant as he shut visiting Richland Post 215 down on three hits as the locals opened defense of their Southeast Regional title with a 7-0 win at American Legion Park on Wednesday.
Blackwell, a lefty from Blythewood, fanned seven while issuing one walk on a night in which his complete game effort was backed by a KC offense which rebounded from a slow start to collect 10 hits against a Post 215 (1-1 in League 3) outfit which defeated the 17ers in the first round of last year’s state playoffs.
With a roster which includes no less than nine pitchers, Carmon hopes that Blackwell’s opening night gem is a preview of coming attractions.
“We knew we were going to get a good, competitive performance out of Ben,” Carmon said of Blackwell’s 100-pitch effort. “That’s how he pitches and that’s what he did the whole high school season. He gets up there and competes, throws strikes, hits his spots and makes it tough on the hitters. He did a really good job of that tonight and our defense played well behind him.”
The 17ers manufactured a first inning run off Richland starter Nolan Cook which would prove to be all the support which Blackwell needed.
With one gone, Lugoff-Elgin graduate and Coker signee Cobe Evans worked Cook for a walk and proceeded to steal second and then third base. On the overthrow to the third base bag, Evans was able to score easily.
“Cobe did a great job of, pretty much, manufacturing that run by himself,” Carmon said. “That’s what I talk to our team about; being aggressive when we get on base and at the plate. We want to put pressure on teams and when you do that, good things will happen.”
Coo, a tall, thin lefty, would settle down and weaved his way through traffic on the base paths in the second and third innings before the hosts tacked on a pair in the fourth while chasing Cook from the mound in the process.
“The game is seven innings. We knew we would come around and start hitting as we got deeper in the game which is what happened,” Carmon said of his team’s offense.
Patrick Davis led off the fourth inning with the first of his two hits on the night; this, a single into left field. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Daniels moved to third on Zane Catoe’s sacrifice bunt which brought another lefty, Robert Harrington, on for Cook. Luke Duncan greeted Harrington by going the other way and sending an RBI single into right field as Daniels trotted home with the second run. An Alex Myers sacrifice bunt advanced Duncan to second before Evans’ grounder to third was thrown away for a two-out, two-base error as Duncan came in with the third run.
An inning later, Camden Watts was hit for the third time in as many at-bats as he got aboard with one gone. Taking second on a wild pitch, Watts came around from there when Daniels sent a two-out, run-scoring single to right field for the 4-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Blackwell was cruising through a Richland lineup which was coming off a season-opening 2-1 win over Lexington in Tuesday’s League 3 opener. After having surrendered singles in the first and third frames, Blackwell gave up a swinging bunt single to Matt Davidson with two gone in the sixth which was the only interruption in a closing stretch in which Blackwell retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.
The 17ers iced the cake with a three-run sixth, reaching Harrington for three hits while taking advantage of the second of two Post 215 errors on the evening.
Duncan touched off the rally with a leadoff single into left before swiping second. Myers was next, sending an RBI single to left. Harrington then picked off back-to-back runners with rundowns between first and second base.
Macon Leppert would kick-start the inning by legging out a two-out infield single. The P-17 catcher was then lifted for courtesy runner Skiler Jackson, who took second on a passed ball and scored from there on an error on a John Rollings grounder to third base to make it 6-0. Rollings, who landed on second base on the play, came home on a Watts single to shallow center with the seventh and final run of the game.
Staked to a seven-run lead and not being taxed, Blackwell — who only allowed one runner to get into scoring position---, finished things by setting the guests down in order in the seventh frame.
“We weren’t expecting Ben to go the whole game,” Carmon said. “Ben’s a kid who throws all the time, though. We joke about his arm being made of rubber. He throws a lot and he wants to throw.
“We knew that he could go the whole game if he was cruising. Initially, that wasn’t our plan, but the longer the game went, we felt that he was cruising and they weren’t hitting him that hard so we let him go.”
Duncan, batting in the nine hole for the 17ers, had a 3-for-3 night at the plate with a triple, two singles and an RBI. Daniels had a pair of singles with the second of those driving in a run. Evans, who led KC in hitting last season, reached base all four times from his batting in the second spot. The starting shortstop drew a pair of walks, singled, reached on an error, and stole two bases while scoring a run.
While the final spread ended up being seven runs, this game was still up for grabs through four frames with KC holding a 3-0 edge. Carmon said he expects nip and tuck battles throughout the newly revamped League 3 season as opposed to a year ago when the 17er ran roughshod through the former League 3.
“It’s really competitive league. I don’t foresee any 10-run games from anybody. They’re all going to be like this,” said the seventh-year KC boss. “They are all going to be tough games and you’re going to have to grind them out. You’re going to see good pitching and good hitters every night. You have to come with your best stuff and you have to be locked in to win the game.
“It’s going to be good for our kids because it’s going to be like a college feel for them where every team you play can beat you on any night.”
Keeping POSTed: The aptly named Camden Watts had a perfect, if not painful, night on Wednesday. The Blythewood product was hit by a pitch in each of his first three trips to the plate before rapping an RBI single in the three-run sixth … Daniels, a recent Camden High grad and a Spartanburg Methodist signee, returned home in time for Wednesday’s game after having played in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) North-South All-Star game in Lexington earlier in the day … Third-year P-17 starting second baseman Brent Gibbs, a Spring Valley graduate and a College of Charleston signee, was in uniform but did not play in the game Wednesday night after having played in the SCBCA’s Select game earlier in the day … KC has off until next Wednesday when it hosts Lexington (0-1) in the only game of the week. One week later, the locals will play four games in five days beginning with a home game with West Columbia on Monday, June 12