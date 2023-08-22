Camden City Council shouldn’t take too long to hold its meeting today, as there are four main pieces of business.
In addition to any announcements, awards or special recognitions, council will consider the city’s Accommodations Tax (ATAX) Committee’s recommendations for disbursement of the city’s ATAX fund for Fiscal Year 2024.
That will be followed by consideration of a Leader’s Legacy recognition for Hope Boykin Cooper. Cooper’s nomination for the honor is being made by Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site’s foundation and staff, and is being sponsored by Councilwoman Joanna Craig, who is a former director of the site.
The nomination states that Cooper was involved in the Historic Camden’s initial organization, including serving as director for a number of years. The nomination also mentions Cooper was involved in the locating the National Steeplechase Museum here in Camden, and served as its director for a time. In addition, the nomination mentions that she was the first owner and operator of Everyday Gourmet, owned The Tack Room, and spent a number of years working as a realtor.
Following any public comment, council will then take up second/final readings of two ordinances. The first will be abolish the Archives and Museum Commission; the second to approve a special property tax assessment for 512 Chesnut St.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.