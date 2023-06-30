The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
06/12/2023: 201 King St. East, Bethune — Wilks, Roger Dennis to Fritts, Tina, $25,000 for 1.67 acres
Camden
05/12/2023: 51, 55 and 59 Edinburgh Castle Lane, Camden — Rutledge LLC to Blaney Holdings LLC $60,000 for a total of 1.03 acres.
05/22/2023: 21 Vintage Oak Court, Camden — Doiron, Stephen to Bernacchi, Gregory S., $325,000 for .51 acre.
05/31/2023: 8 Pin Oak Court, Camden — Bishop, Aaron Ward to Hong, Li, $305,000 for one lot.
05/31/2023: 948 and 952 Field Trial Road, and 1795 Wild Turkey Road, Camden — Tetterton, John S. and Heather B. to Tetterton, John Samuel $5 for three lots.
05/31/2023: 344, 360 and 360-A Country Manor Road, Camden — Boykin, Phillip S. and Patricia L. to Boykin, Patricia L., et al, $0 for a total of 5 acres.
06/02/2023: 888-D Brown Trail, Camden — Jeffrey, Elizabeth J. to Jeffrey, Elizabeth J., $5 for 34.47 acres.
06/05/2023: 2809 Flat Rock Road, Camden — Howard, Mildred R. to Howard, Mildred R., $0 for 8.6 acres.
06/05/2023: 377 Bloomsbury Cir., Camden — Roberts, Joyce S. to Roberts, Joyce S., $5 for .43 acre.
06/06/2023: 3443 Damascus Church Road, Camden — Camp, Delores Ann Snelgrove to Roger’s Pond LLC, $124,326 for 69.07 acres.
06/06/2023: 1211 Seegars Mill Road, Camden — Hooks, Kyle B. to Hooks, Kyle B., $5 for 4.18 acres.
06/07/2023: 808 Dibble St., Camden — Thomas Jr., Joseph to LA Legacy Investors Inc., $3,000 for one lot.
06/07/2023: 1119 Roberts St., Camden — Osborne, Kaitlin to Osborne, Kaitlin, $0 for one lot.
06/07/2023: 323 Fox Haven Lane, Camden — Kiehl, Robert E. and Harriet E. to Mann, Diane, $649,000 for 48.6 acres.
06/08/2023: 176 Precipice Road, Camden — Hopkins, Van C. and Catherine B. to Hopkins, Van C. (life estate), $5 for 4.46 acres.
06/08/2023: 1110 Little St., Camden (Broad Street Lunch building) — SA&BJ Allison LLC to Auburn Enterprises LLC, $105,000 for one lot.
06/08/2023: 767 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — DiBiase, Larry S. to Evans, Danny Enis, $15,000 for .53 acre.
06/09/2023: 1103 and 1105-A Lakeshore Drive, Camden — Baker, Brenda H., et al, to Baker, Brenda H., $1 for two lots.
06/09/2023: 326 Dicey Ford Road, Camden — Catoe, Diane Garris to NVS Properties LLC, $85,700 for one lot.
06/13/2023: 1823 Copeland Cir., Camden — Natoli, John D. to Natoli, John D., $1 for one lot.
Cassatt
05/31/2023: 945-B Hyco Branch Road, Cassatt — Tetterton, Sam and Heather to Tetterton, John Samuel, $5 for 55 acre.
06/06/2023: 2229 Porter Road and 2473 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Dauler, Robert J. to Dauler, Susan H., $1 for a total of 15.18 acres.
06/08/2023: 2457 Porter Road, Cassatt — Metheney, Roger D. to Stover, Kayla V., $12,000 for 1 acre.
Elgin
05/15/2023: 2641 Main St., Elgin — Gebauer, Connie to Craft, Peggy Lynn, $1 for 2 acres.
05/15/2023: 2641 Main St., Elgin — Craft, Peggy Lynn to Bock, Connie, $1 for 2 acres.
06/02/2023: 58 Saughtree Lane West, Elgin — Holsinger, Robert to Jamison, Elonda, $392,000 for .38 acre.
06/02/2023: 1048 Donna Drive, Elgin — Pasciak, Kevin J. to Turner, Sally A., $196,000 for one lot.
06/02/2023: 4 Swinton Court Court, Elgin — Jones, Durell Patrick to Rockmore, Taneisha J., $350,000 for .41 acre.
06/07/2023: 40 Strawberry Field Lane, Elgin — Carter, Nicholas G. to Stroman, Robert, $274,500 for .35 acre.
06/07/2023: 29 Denali Cir., Elgin — Orta, Osvaldo Joel to Opendoor Property Trust 1, $278,700 for .42 acre.
06/07/2023: 1009 Watson Drive, Elgin — Cook, Jason W. to Fusion Real Estate Investments Group LLC, $77,000 for one lot.
06/13/2023: 755 Sessions Road, Elgin — Montgomery, Robert Cameron to Broome, Joshua D., $26,000 for .93 acre.
Jefferson
05/23/2023: 5269 Bob Hugh Road, Jefferson — Adams, Bill Amos to McManus, Regina, $5 for 1.2 acres.
06/08/2023: 1686 McBee Hwy., Jefferson — Sullivan, Patricia E. to Sullivan, Patricia E. (life estate), $1 for 2 acres.
Liberty Hill
04/25/2023: 2360 Little Creek Road, Liberty Hill — Bodge, Jennifer M. to Triple J Realty I LLC, $10 for one lot.
Lugoff
05/24/2023: 210 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Lotemple, Karen Marie, $294,965 for .23 acre.
05/24/2023: 1058 Seminole Way, Lugoff — Rabon, Savannah to Myers, James, $207,000 for 1.42 acres.
06/06/2023: 13 Edens Lane, Lugoff — Fleck, Jeffrey M. to Gunshore, Michael, $342,500 for one lot.
06/07/2023: 1274 Woodland Drive, Lugoff — Ogle, Lowal G. and Virginia B. to Ogle, Virginia Bandy, $0 for one lot.
06/07/2023: 1272 Three Branches Road, Lugoff — Dulaski, Eric B. to Allison, Eric, et al, $5 for .56 acre.
06/08/2023: 1689 Green Hill Road, Lugoff — Rollings, Garrick L. to Dean, Shannon M., $0 for 1 acre.
06/08/2023: 148 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Davis, Amber Michelle, $281,840 for .23 acre.
06/09/2023: 1103 McCord Ferry Road, Lugoff — Bright, Brandon to Bright, Felicitas, $5 for 1.04 acre.
06/13/2023: 650 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff — Drive Cool The Heat & Air Doctor LLC to Pellerito, Christopher, $1 for 1.01 acres.
06/14/2023: 1291-A Kellytown Road, Lugoff — Knudson, Erik D. to Hornsby, Dennis Wayne, $1 for 5 acres.
Ridgeway
06/09/2023: 2803 Ridgeway Road, Ridgeway — Rabon, Robin E. to Moore, Trudi E., $450,000 for 4.23 acres.