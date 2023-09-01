The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
08/01/2023: 4107 Timrod Road, Bethune — McPherson, Gary Dean to Horton, Douglas Parker, $5 for 1.15 acres.
08/02/2023: 446 Inwood St. West, Bethune — Atkinson, Jamie to Barrett, Nancy Renee James, $10,000 for .43 acres.
Camden
02/20/2023: 100, 104, 108, 112, 116 and 120 Southern Lake Court, Camden — Cascata Development LLC to Great Southern Homes Inc., $281,190 for a total of 2.63 acres.
07/25/2023: 284 Rapid Run, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Zheng, Ye, $333,934 for .39 acre.
07/25/2023: 1710 Campbell St., Camden — city of Camden to Ashry, Aly Ahmed, $3,252 for one lot.
07/27/2023: 1504 Bradley Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Plonka, Jonathon Michael, $299,106 for .5 acre.
07/28/2023: 1808 Brook Drive, Camden — Shriners Hospitals/Crippled to Mackie, Jonathan, $5,000 for one lot.
07/31/2023: 979 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Severic, Eric Louis, $332,624 for 2.45 acres.
08/01/2023: 942 Broad St., Camden — Goodson, Danielle N. to the Craig And Danielle Goodson Living Trust, $1 for one lot.
08/01/2023: 2301 Carlos St., Camden — Goodson, Danielle N. to the Craig And Danielle Goodson Living Trust $1 for one lot.
08/02/2023: 126 Joy Road, Camden — Johnson, Minnie L. to Johnson, Victor L., $5 for 1.48 acres.
08/02/2023: 716 Market St., Camden — Johnson, Minnie L. to Johnson, Minnie L., et al, $5 for one lot.
08/05/2023: 603 Cureton St., Camden — Easterling, Matthew E. to Easterling, Matthew E., $10 for one lot.
08/07/2023: 2000 Tickle Hill Road, Camden — Jordan, Tommy A. and Cheryl T. to Jordan, Tommy A., et al, for $5 for one lot.
08/09/2023: 121 East DeKalb St. and 1012 Mill St., Camden — Speaks Properties LLC to Tucker Spears Creek Church Road LLC, $450,000 for two lots.
08/10/2023: 65 Sycamore Road, Camden — Griffin Sr., Charles R. to Griffin Sr., Charles R. (life estate), $5 for 1.45 acres.
08/10/2023: 1475 Carl A. Horton Road, Camden — Tuders, Toni to Bell, Douglas, $190,000 for .55 acre.
08/11/2023: 723 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Burns, James T. to McRae Stream Farm LLC, $5 for 62.23 acres.
08/11/2023: 2256 Tickle Hill Road, Camden — Christophersen, Renee H. to JDST Realty LLC, $55,000 for one lot.
08/11/2023: 272 Rapid Run, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Rogers, Allan F., $322,500 for .39 acre.
08/14/2023: 820 Beulah Church Road, Camden — Beulah United Methodist Church to Beulah Christian Church, $1 for 6 acres.
08/15/2023: 1806 Kiowa Trail, Camden — Galuppi, John A. to Galuppi, John A., $1 for one lot.
08/15/2023: 1406 Davis St., Camden — Ives, Virginia B. to Rodriguez, Heladio Roman, $60,000 for .5 acre.
08/15/2023: 660 Smith Drive, Camden — McGugan Jr., Billy C. and Alyson D. to Tolbert, Evette R., $20,000 for .89 acre.
08/15/2023: 1180 Shady Lane, Camden — Powers, Myrlee B. to Powers, Myrlee B. (life estate), $5 for 10 acres.
08/15/2023: 1407 McRae Road, Camden — Tickle Hill Investments LLC to Turnage, Jacob E., $169,000 for .27 acre.
Cassatt
08/07/2023: 1741 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Myers, Ronnie L. to Morgan, Patricia A., $25,000 for 1 acre.
08/10/2023: 2473 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Dauler, Susan H. to Gadsby, James, $58,900 for 9.08 acres.
08/15/2023: 771 Park Road, Cassatt — Hancock, Terry M. and William H. to Godwin Jr. Lawrence F., et al, $5 for 161.86 acres.
Elgin
07/26/2023: 41 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Bradshaw Sr., Peter, $272,500 for .21 acre.
07/26/2023: 76 Sixty Oaks Lane, Elgin — Aloisi, Michael G. to Fabrizio, Gregg M., $450,000 for .54 acre.
07/28/2023: 260 Ashley Creek Drive, Elgin — Tate, Megan Nelson to Tate, Pamela, $5 for 1.23 acres.
07/31/2023: 402 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Jumping Dog Properties LLC to D&E Builders LLC, $86,000 for 2 acres.
08/08/2023: 24 East Point Drive, Elgin — Charles Koon Builders Inc. to Brown III, Henry L., $230,000 for 3.19 acres.
08/11/2023: 1107 Kelly Lane, Elgin — Shaw III, Walter L. and Rebecca A. to Devoted Divas Home Health LLC, $100,000 for one lot.
08/15/2023: 525 Bowman Ave. and 109 Lance St., Elgin — Foreman, Janet to Rivera, Teodoro De La Torre, $150,000 for two lots.
08/15/2023: 2070 Goff Lane, Elgin — Hicks, Joyce E. to Hicks, Joyce E. (life estate), $5 for 1.33 acres.
Heath Springs
08/01/2023: 3826 Stoneboro Road, Heath Springs — Mingo Jr., Samuel to Harris, Adrain B., et al, $5 for 1.66 acres.
Kershaw
08/11/2023: 60 J.W. Sowell Road, Kershaw — Mangum, Christopher R. to Jeronimo, Alberto Ruiz, $70,138 for 10.06 acres.
08/15/2023: 1192 Neds Creek Road, Kershaw — Northern, Thomas W. to Thibeau, Shawn Joseph, $330,000 for 3.35 acres.
08/15/2023: 4747 Catawba Road, Kershaw — Hunter Jr., George David to Picard, Philip A., $15,000 for 2 acres.
Liberty Hill
08/11/2023: 2478 Cottage Lane Liberty Hill Baker Jay Morris Mrs Broughton Lucinda B $0 for one lot.
Lugoff
07/19/2023: 301 Chickadee Lane, Lugoff — JP2 LLC to Tyner, Ronald J., $208,000 for .5 acre.
07/24/2023: 1128 Bayview Drive, Lugoff — Stokes Jr., Barney M. to Brabazon, Christine, $306,900 for one lot.
07/26/2023: 1699 Green Hill Road, Lugoff — Davis, Kimberli E. to Davis, Kimberli Elaine, $5 for 1 acre.
08/04/2023: 1071 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff — Stroud, Ronald Howard to Simler, Susan L., $175,000 for one lot.
08/06/2023: 2186 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Peabody, Sandra Jo, now known as Heim, Sandra Jo to Villa, Ernestina Daniel and Bazan Juan, $5 for 1.64 acres (quit-claim deed).
08/06/2023: 2186 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Higgins, Joe Eugene to Villa, Ernestina Daniel and Bazan, Juan $5 for 1.64 acres (corrective deed).
08/07/2023: 1601 Koon Road, Lugoff — Griggs, Zebulon Alexander to Neal, Alexander T., $350,000 for 2.5 acres.
08/08/2023: 13 Pelican Lane, Lugoff — Ansley, Lawrence E. and Rosemary S. to Ansley, Lawrence E. (life estate), $5 for one lot.
08/08/2023: 276-A Standard Warehouse Road, Lugoff — Steele, Iris, et al, to Steele, Iris, et al, $5 for .65 acre.
08/09/2023: 1766 Whiting Way, Lugoff — RJA Investments LLC to Amerson, Russell, $5 for 2.32 acres.
08/09/2023: 10 Hay Field Court, Lugoff — Mitchell, Kameron J. to Maldonado, Taylor, $305,000 for .37 acre.
08/10/2023: 433 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff — Jackson, Elaine M. to Wiggins, Jonathan C., $185,000 for .75 acre.
08/10/2023: 810 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Blankenship, Dina Maples to TM Investments LLC, $267,000 for one lot.
08/11/2023: 2186 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Villa, Ernestina Daniel and Bazan, Juan to Sanchez, Angel and Tizoc, $35,000 for 1.64 acres.
08/15/2023: 1386 Briarcroft Lane, Lugoff — Evans, Faith E. to Cargill, Milton Cannon, $365,000 for .89 acre.
08/15/2023: 160-E Willow Creek Blvd., Lugoff — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Bean, George W., $71,000 for one lot.
Rembert
08/14/2023: 82 Red Bank Road, Rembert — Wangensteen, Lita L. to Cortright, Catherine (Cathy) M., $0 for 25 acres.
08/14/2023: 604 Cantey Lane, Rembert — Yarborough, Wesley M. to Douglas, Richard W., $975,000 for 21.02 acres.
Ridgeway
08/10/2023: 2912 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Jackson, Adrian P. and Dianne to Jackson Sr., Adrain P., $0 for 1.29 acres.