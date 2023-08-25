The Camden Police Department (CPD) issued a press release on Tuesday about a shooting incident officers responded to three days earlier at an East DeKalb Street entertainment-related business.
As a result, officers later charged Davon Jermaine Mickle, 38, of Conway Circle, Camden, with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the CPD’s press release, during the early morning hours of Aug. 19, officers initially responded to the Cedarbrook Apartments complex at the T-intersection of Campbell and Rutledge streets, where they met with a male victim who said that he and two other subjects were at a party at 130 East DeKalb St., which an internet search provided as the home of Maelstrom Entertainment.
The victim said that while at the party, he and his friends were approached by a male suspect — later identified as Mickle — but decided to ignore him. The victim told officers that Mickle had been seen displaying an “AK-47 style rifle” during the party, but was not threatening anyone with it at the time.
Mickle allegedly followed the victims to their vehicle while attempting to have a conversation with them. They got into their vehicle and proceeded to drive west on DeKalb Street when Mickle allegedly ran to a nearby vehicle, got out a firearm and began running towards DeKalb Street. He then allegedly fired his weapon 23 times, striking the victims’ vehicle multiple times. However, no one in the vehicle was struck.
According to an incident report provided by the CPD, the victims and Mickle were at the property between midnight and 1 a.m. The report indicated that Mickle was seen with the “AK-47” outside the building in which the party was taking place. When Mickle tried to engage the victim and his friends, he reportedly called one of the female victims by their sister’s name. One of the victims and Mickle ended up in a verbal altercation, although the reporting officer wrote in the report that none of the victim were sure exactly what was said, including whether or not Mickle made any threats. After all three victims got into their car, at least one of them said they saw Mickle run across the parking lot and then reappear with the “AK-47” rifle. He then allegedly began running up to their vehicle and the victims said they began hearing gunshots. They then fled the scene, with Mickle allegedly shooting after them.
The reporting officer wrote that they noted gunshot damage to the rear corner of the rear bumper of the victims’ car. Back at the party location, officers spoke to witnesses and began finding shell casings.
According to the CPD’s press release, Mickle fled the scene, but was later located by a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy.
In the CPD’s incident report, it was noted that the KCSO had an outstanding bench warrant for Mickle for failing to appear in court for a driving under suspension charge. It was deputies who began attempting to locate Mickle at his known addresses, including Conway Circle. There, a deputy located a 2003 Lincoln Town Car sitting at the Conway Circle address. They found Mickle sitting in the driver’s seat and spotted an AR-type weapon laying on the front passenger seat.
At that point, CPD officers who had responded to the shooting met with deputies on Conway Circle to assist. A KCSO deputy transported Mickle to jail where he is being held with bond denied on the three attempted murder charges, $10,000 for the discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle charge, and $5,000 for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Mickle’s criminal record in Kershaw County appears to date back to 2004. At the time of his arrest on Aug. 19, Mickle had a pending charge from January 2020 for aggravated breach of peace, and two unlawful carrying of a pistol charges, one from July 2021 and one from December 2022.
In April 2012, Mickle pleaded guilty to charges of the manufacture or distribution of cocaine (third or subsequent offense) and possession with intent to distribute narcotics near a school, both stemming from a July 2011 arrest. At the same April 2012 hearing, he also pleaded guilty to another manufacture/distribute of cocaine charge from May 2011, and meth and/or cocaine possession from a February 2012 arrest. A judge sentenced him to a total of seven years in prison and credited with time served.