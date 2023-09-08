The man who fired the shot that killed 44-year-old Cletis “Eddie” Baker Jr. on Sept. 18, 2019, is finally being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC). A check of recent bookings revealed that Corey Duane Perrine, now 29, of Lexington, is being held at the county jail without bond for Baker’s nearly four-year-old murder.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said it was his understanding extradition issues were recently cleared up, allowing his deputies to extradite Perrine from a Davidson County, N.C., jail, and return him to Kershaw County where he was booked into the KCDC on Friday.
On that Wednesday evening not quite four years ago, Baker’s body was found wrapped in a blanket or comforter in a ditch on the side of Damascus Church Road in the Westville area. Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents quickly determined Baker’s body had been dumped there; that he had been shot and killed elsewhere.
Six weeks later, KCSO deputies traveled to the jail in North Carolina to serve Perrine with a warrant for murder. Perrine had to stay in Davidson County due to two counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two people in the head about a week after Baker’s murder. At the time authorities there arrested him, Perrine had only recently gotten out of prison for similar attempted murder charges out of Rock Hill in South Carolina.
As it turned out, thought, Kershaw County deputies were unable to serve Perrine with the warrant, instead filing a detainer, or hold, on him for future extradition, because he had been convicted of assault and battery with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and sentenced to 10 years in a North Carolina prison.
According to Fifth Circuit Solicitor Curtis Pauling, Perrine recently asked to have his murder charge in Kershaw County disposed of, which Pauling said will hopefully happen by January.
Back in 2019 and despite the arrests at that point of four other men — with more on the way — investigators determined that Perrine was the person who actually pulled the trigger, killing Baker at a “known drug house” on Doc Humphries Road east of Camden.
Investigators described Perrine as a “hit man” for another suspect already in jail who was finally identified and sentenced to life in a federal prison in June, in part for ordering Baker’s death: Daniel Allen Shannon, 43.
Back in February, Shannon pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. At the June sentencing, however, a federal judge also stated that the life sentence was a way of holding Shannon accountable for orchestrating Baker’s death in connection with the meth trafficking conspiracy.
Part of that conspiracy apparently involved suspects who ended up being arrested in Indian Land in Lancaster County in November 2019. One of those suspects, Shannon “Hambone” Myers is believed to have used a van seized at the Indian Land location to transport Baker’s body from east Camden to Westville after Perrine shot him.
There had been indication in the nearly four years since that someone, already in prison, had ordered Baker’s murder. In the June press release identifying Shannon and tying him to Baker’s murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the following, generally identifying, but not naming Baker as the victim:
“Evidence presented to the court showed that Shannon used contraband cellphones to coordinate the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Lancaster and Kershaw counties. After coming to believe that one of his drug couriers had been robbed, Shannon sent his associates to retaliate, and (Baker) was shot and killed in September of 2019. Shannon then ordered his co-conspirators to burn the residence where the murder occurred and dispose of the victim, whose body was discovered discarded alongside a highway in Westville, South Carolina.”
As it turned out, the Doc Humphries Road home was not burned, although some items form the room in which Baker had reportedly been killed were placed outside and burned.
In addition to Daniel Shannon as the ringleader, Perrine as the triggerman, and Myers as the one who transported Baker’s body, others arrested directly in connection with his death have included Joseph Michael Edwards, Ronny Mac English, Christopher Gary Beasley, and Renee Maskin Shannon (no relation to Daniel Shannon). Another suspect’s charges were dismissed. English pleaded guilty to his role in Baker’s murder in September 2021. Beasley’s, Myers’ and Renee Shannon’s charges are all still pending.