The man who fired the shot that killed 44-year-old Cletis “Eddie” Baker Jr. on Sept. 18, 2019, is finally being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC). A check of recent bookings revealed that Corey Duane Perrine, now 29, of Lexington, is being held at the county jail without bond for Baker’s nearly four-year-old murder.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said it was his understanding extradition issues were recently cleared up, allowing his deputies to extradite Perrine from a Davidson County, N.C., jail, and return him to Kershaw County where he was booked into the KCDC on Friday.