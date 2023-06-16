Depending on who you ask, the revelation that Kershaw County’s application for a $10 million S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) grant to help pay for county wastewater treatment plant upgrades listed other funding sources that included $10.19 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, exemplified what’s rotten in county government ... or just a simple mistake.
We’re going to side with believing it was just a simple mistake, especially in light of changes in funding priorities with a mostly new council. As the journalists covering these meetings, we’ll say things have been rather confusing and divisive.
That’s why what happened Monday disturbed us.
That night, a Columbia television station aired a news story about the SCIIP grant application and how it might have resulted in a double obligation of ARPA funds. The only member of Kershaw County Council to appear on camera was Vice Chair/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones.
In the TV news report — aired about 24 hours before Tuesday’s council meeting — Jones made comments similar to those he made during the council meeting. Our front page story today will give you a good idea of what he said Monday.
Keep in mind — and as we reported in Tuesday morning’s preview — it was evident from the meeting’s agenda packet that County Administrator Danny Templar was prepared to give a report about the SCIIP grant.
So, whether Jones intended to or not, the TV news story came across to us as a pre-emptive strike on Templar. Even if we sided with those charging malfeasance, we wouldn’t think the story was fair precisely because council hadn’t met yet and Templar hadn’t been able to make his report.
The only other person speaking on the record for the story was District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell and it was via a short written statement.
Another oddity about the story was coupling the lack of a response for comment from Chairwoman Katie Guinn with obtaining an unnamed source for the story.
First of all, and with our condolences, we note that Guinn’s mother passed away Monday night. We understand why she did not respond.
Secondly, this was not a Watergate-level story that demanded the use of an anonymous source. If that person was speaking on background — which is likely what happened — the station should have explicitly said so. It just gave the story an odd cast, especially since that source refuted much of what Jones was saying. That kind of information should have been on the record and property attributed, or not used. We would have waited to move forward.
It seems to us that the station was trying to work at least as hard on making the news as reporting it. Instead, we think the proper thing to have done was wait until Tuesday night, attend the meeting — we did not see any TV stations there, by the way — and then report on Templar’s presentation and anything discussed afterward.
That would have been the respectful and professional way to report this story in order for the public to make up their own minds.