A Wofford University student from Lugoff and his partner are among a number of students at the university who received funding from Spartanburg-area nonprofits in May.
Tunde Balogun (Class of 2024), a finance major from Lugoff, and his partner, Morgan Roddy (Class of 2023), a biology major from Pauline, pitched the Homework Club and Teen Outreach program based in the Highland community and Victoria Gardens.
Balogun and Roddy received $250 towards their project. Theirs was among 10 projects pitched to the nonprofits and which received at least $250. Others received $500 and $750 awards, along with a grand-prize awardee who received $1,250.
“Having these funds next year will help our program be sustainable,” Margaret Chandler (Class of 2024), a sociology and anthropology major from Montgomery, Ala., who volunteered at the local Prince Hall Apartments. “It is my hope that we will have more students who are excited to come and attend the program each day and that they talk about how fun it is with their peers at both Camp Croft and Prince Hall apartment complexes.”
Chandler and her partner, Isaiah Franco (Class of 2023), a double major in international affairs and Spanish from Newton, Pa., won the grand prize after discussing their project, an afterschool program called Determined Minds.
The United Way of the Piedmont, Spartanburg Academic Movement, ReGenesis Health Care, Northside Development Group and the Northside Voyagers made donations to support the students’ programs. Three anonymous donors also stepped in to ensure that each project received funding. In all, $6,785 was given to support the students’ work.