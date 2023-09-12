When we get depressed, people call it “the blues.” Why do we call it that? Blue is the color of the sky on a clear, sunny day.
So, how did we end up calling at least certain states of depression “the blues”? Blame the 19th century, not the musical genre.
According to Britannica: “In the 19th century, the English phrase ‘blue devils’ referred to the upsetting hallucinations brought on by severe alcohol withdrawal. This was later shortened to ‘the blues,’ which described states of depression and upset, and it was later adopted as the name for the melancholic songs that the musical genre [Blues] encapsulates.”
So, there you go. When you get “the blues,” you’ve been afflicted by a blue devil. I don’t know what this means for Duke University, especially since they won their game against the Lafayette Leopards, 42-7, on Saturday.
Anyway...
I think that when we suffer from that kind of lethargic, don’t want to get up or do much of anything feeling, we should call it a case of “the grays.”
I am one of those people who suffer from what is sometimes called seasonal affectation disorder. The winter months are harder for folks like me because they include longer periods of darkness than daylight.
But it can hit on any overcast — “gray” — day, such as we had Saturday.
Oh, it was bad, people.
Now, I will preface this with the fact that I had stayed up pretty late the night before, but Saturday’s gray skies and monsoon-like drenches didn’t help.
I did not wake up until around 10 a.m. Looking outside, I knew I wasn’t going to be going anywhere, so I didn’t bother showering and put on an old T-shirt, my jeans, and a pair of slippers to putter around my place.
I didn’t putter very much.
By around 1:30 or 2 p.m., I crawled onto my bed and fell back asleep for another hour and a half or so.
That is never good. I never feel right after a nap. I’m always crankier, not less, and usually feel more tired, not rested.
Luckily, I had no one who would be on the receiving end of any crankiness, so it kind of frittered away after a few minutes.
I sort of just plodded through the rest of my day, messing around on my computer, occasionally taking breaks to read a book I’ve gotten into recently.
And ... I’m sure you will all find this absolutely hilarious ... I ended up staying up late again, although fortunately not for as long as the previous night.
I woke up a little better on Sunday, but one of the reasons I ended up writing this column was because even with the additional sunshine, there were a few times here and there when I still felt kind of “blah.”
Sorry ... “grey.”
Although come to think of it, getting “the blahs” instead of “the blues” works, too, doesn’t it?
I have always been this way, where I get sleepy or on overcast and rainy days. Go back about 50 years and I’m in, probably, 3rd or 4th Grade. I get home from school on a rainy afternoon, put my stuff down, crawl up on the couch and promptly go to sleep.
As I grew older, I — for the most part — could curb those urges by doing something, usually watching TV, or playing with some toy.
As I’ve grown older, I’m beginning to worry that I’ll end up being one of those seniors that falls asleep all the time.
Actually, what I’m most concerned about is that I’ll end up like my father.
For most of his life — certainly his adult life — due to his work with the U.S. Department of State and various international matters even outside of that, my father has maintained a rather odd schedule.
He tends to stay up until 2 or 3 a.m. and sleeps until, depending on what he has to do, 10 a.m. or later. Dad finds this completely normal and, in fact, has a hard time sleeping on any other schedule.
It rather skews things for the rest of us. Dinner, for him, is often at 9 p.m. or later, long after the rest of us are starving.
Having done what I did Friday night into Saturday morning — regardless of the weather — you can see how I might think I was heading into becoming more like my father than I care to admit.
(Hey, I love my dad, but that doesn’t mean I want to be like him.)
So, to fight off that portion of my “grays,” I guess I need to buckle down and got to bed sooner so I can get up earlier, so I can do more things in the light of day like most other people I know.
When I was younger, and working in radio broadcasting, I could handle working morning shifts, night shifts and even overnight shifts, so I respect people who work odd hours to put food on the table.
Now, though, I’m torn. When I retire (whenever the heck that is), will I care about when I sleep? On the other hand, perhaps since humans are supposed to be diurnal — awake during the day — I should keep to a “normal” schedule regardless? Oh, I just remembered another phrase that works for how I felt Saturday: “in the doldrums.” Look it up to see why. It’s not as quick as “the grays,” but it well describes how I felt.