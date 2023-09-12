The 2023 edition of Kershaw County’s 9/11 Walk of Remembrance took place Saturday, with Lugoff Fire-Rescue, Kershaw County Fire Service (KCFS), Camden Fire Department, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), and Camden Police Department participating.
The year’s walk started Saturday morning from Camden Fire Station No. 1 at Camden City Hall and worked its way through downtown Camden to DeKalb Street (U.S. 1), past American Legion Post No. 17 and over the Donald Holland Bridge to make its way to the Springdale Road area and over the U.S. 1 bridge to Lugoff. From there, it passed by the entrance to Wateree River Veterans Park and numerous businesses before ending up at Lugoff Fire-Rescue headquarters just before S.C. 34 (Ridgeway Road).