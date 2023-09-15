If anyone in your family complains that there’s nothing to do in Kershaw County, please read this editorial to them. Right now, there’s so much going on or coming up that we can barely fit it all into the newspaper.
For instance, as we mention on today’s front page, the 27th annual Fire Fest is coming up at the end of the month on Sept. 30, with its side-by-side burn demonstration, Junior Explorer firefighter competitions, live performances of all sorts, a Kids Zone, vendors and food trucks.
Sept. 30 is going to be a busy day, and not just because of Fire Fest. Also mentioned on our front page is the Camden-Kershaw County Branch of the NAACP hosting its Freedom Fund luncheon with special guest speaker Florence Mayor Teresa Ervin.
Sept. 30 is also the day when the MAD Festival returns for the first time in decades, with nine days of music, art, drama and dance. The C-I is a sponsor, so we’re really excited about this one. It will run through Oct. 8 and will include a music “crawl” involving various restaurants and bars with musical performances ranging from Gospel and chamber music to pop music as well. We can’t wait!
Sept. 30 comes up again for another event: a 3-on-3 double-elimination basketball tournament at Knights Hill Park.
There’s also a lot going on this weekend.
On Saturday, there’s Jam for the Soul, benefiting Food for the Soul, one of the most important nonprofits in the county, especially when it comes to helping our county’s homeless population. As detailed on page A12, music will be performed by Landslide and the Cassatt City Boys, along with dance numbers from Dance Extraordinaire and KFA Dance. There’s also be another Kids Zone, hosted by the Camden Junior Welfare League.
Saturday is also time for third annual Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County plant sale at Truesdale Farm on Lockhart Road north of Camden.
Looking ahead to October, Knights Hill Park comes up again as it hosts a Family Funday Octoberfest for with all kinds of live music, vendors, games, and more. A few days later, on Oct. 19, it’ll be time for the Oysters and BBQ Bash, which will also benefit the CMC.
We should also mention that the Arts Center of Kershaw County and Downtown Camden Cultural District’s Blankets & Bands continues, picking up on Sept. 28 with FMS, Oct. 5 (during the MAD Festival) with The Dubber & Tetrahedron, Oct. 5 with the Tony Torre Orchestra, and Oct. 26 with Bout Tyme.
Hey, we said that we haven’t had enough room to mention everything, but trust us — there’s even more going on that we’ve listed here. Check social media, check the city and county’s websites, as well as the Arts Center’s, and we’re sure you’ll find something you and your family would be interested in attending.
You just have to be willing to look for it.