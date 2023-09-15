Editorial logo

If anyone in your family complains that there’s nothing to do in Kershaw County, please read this editorial to them. Right now, there’s so much going on or coming up that we can barely fit it all into the newspaper.

For instance, as we mention on today’s front page, the 27th annual Fire Fest is coming up at the end of the month on Sept. 30, with its side-by-side burn demonstration, Junior Explorer firefighter competitions, live performances of all sorts, a Kids Zone, vendors and food trucks.